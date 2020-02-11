As Valentine’s Day approaches, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) encourages everyone to keep in mind candle safety tips to avoid a not so lovely evening.
“Though candles add ambience, they can also result in an unplanned visit from your local fire department,” says Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy for NFPA.
According to NFPA research, between 2013 and 2017, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 7,900 home structure fires that were started by candles per year. These fires caused an annual average of 80 civilian fire deaths and 720 civilian fire injuries annually; with three of every five (60 percent) home candle fires occurring when something that easily burns was left or came too close to the candle. More than one-third (37 percent) of home candle fires started in the bedroom.
Five things you should know to avoid a candle fire:
• Keep candles at least 12 inches from anything that can burn.
• Blow out all candles before you leave a room or go to bed.
• If a candle must burn continuously, be sure it is enclosed in a glass container; or placed in a sink, on a metal tray, or in a deep basin filled with water.
• Hand-held candles should not be passed from one person to another at any time.
• Never leave children alone in a room with a burning candle.
NFPA always reminds the public to make sure they have working smoke alarms and to develop and practice an escape plan. For more information about candle safety, please visit our candle pages.
For this release and other announcements about NFPA initiatives, research and resources, please visit the NFPA press room.
About the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)
Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global self-funded nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.