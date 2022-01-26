Kindness perseveres in the cold

Ignoring the subzero temperatures, a group of volunteers wrapped tightly in winter coats raced around Inspiration Church, preparing for a Monday, Jan. 24 Ruby’s Pantry pop-up. Inside, boxes of fresh produce, shelf-stable goods, protein and dairy products saved from landfills by the nonprofit’s corporate partners waited to fill the fridge’s of needy families.
The -8-degree night didn’t stop the line of cars that began to form in the parking lot, and it didn’t stop the volunteers, either. Some 20-25 people faithfully show up the fourth Monday of each month, rain or shine, heat or freeze, to ensure community members in need receive an abundance of groceries for just $22, Ruby’s Pantry Breckenridge Coordinator Kate Welder said.
“There actually is a real need in our community for food,” Welder said.
Lakes & Prairies Community Action Partnership Self-Sufficiency Advocate Colleen Konwinski said she dropped by Monday’s pantry pop-up to pass along some paperwork to some of her clients. When she arrived an hour after the opening of the pop-up, there was still a line of cars, as well as a huddle of volunteers attending to each one.
“The volunteers that have continued to be committed to this program in sub-zero temperatures is unbelievable. … That line of cars willing to sit in their cars in minus 10-plus degrees indicates the need for inexpensive food for the (people) in Richland and Wilkin counties,” Konwinski said in an email.
That’s why a semi full of items travels to Breckenridge monthly to deliver to around 200 individuals and families. They aren’t just from the Twin Towns area either, Welder said. People will come from surrounding towns and cities to partake in the pantry.
Ruby’s Pantry experienced an influx in need at the beginning of the pandemic, but demand has since slowed to pre-pandemic levels. Still, each pop-up requires around 40-60 volunteers, and due to existing COVID-19 guidelines, the pop-up must operate outside.
“The dedication of these volunteers is amazing and seeing their faith in action,” Welder said. “We minister to the people when they come through. They’re people with different life situations, and our volunteers will spend time talking to them or praying with them about their difficulties.”
More volunteers is the nonprofit’s greatest need, Welder said.
“With the colder months, we’ve been a little light on volunteers,” Welder said. “When people come, there’s a real variety of positions available and there’s no qualifications to volunteer.”
Those interested in becoming a volunteer can sign up at https://www.rubyspantry.org/become-volunteer. Welder said the pop-ups are typically a four-hour time commitment from 4-8 p.m., but volunteers can come by after work. Ruby’s Pantry will also sign volunteer hour forms for students.
