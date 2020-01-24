Mentored youth and the adults in their lives, including family and mentors, enjoyed a wintry night Thursday, Jan. 23 in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Richland-Wilkin Kinship hosted its annual sledding and skating party at the Family Community Center. Guests of all ages could skate on the ice, slide down the snow or try their luck at some indoor games.
They did so in a positive, fun-filled environment.
“You’re really good at this, aren’t you?” someone asked Kim Belcher.
Belcher, 16, was shooting pool. The Lidgerwood, North Dakota resident flashed a winning smile.
“Yup!” she said.
Outside, Kali Dauphinais, 6, took to the ice. The Wahpeton resident was joined by mentor Kristi Baumhardt, Breckenridge, and soon by her family.
“We came out for some fun,” said Victoria Dauphinais, who joined her daughter and Baumhardt in skating.
Rebekah Christensen, Kinship’s director, was pleased by the event’s high turnout. She’s also proud of the long-term effects of mentoring.
“Remember: a simple friendship can transform a life,” Christensen said earlier in January.
National Mentoring Month is observed every January. MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership leads the campaign.
Earlier this month, Daily News reported Kinship is seeking mentors for 26 Twin Towns Area youth.
“They have applied, are waiting and could benefit from having a mentor from outside their family,” Christensen said.
Youth and mentor pairs attending Kinship’s party included Adrianna Montroy, 11, and Jody Friskop. The duo, both from Wahpeton, had a fine time skating together.
“I think we’ll try sledding next,” Friskop said.
Want to learn more about mentoring? Visit www.rwkinship.org, Kinship’s page on Facebook or call 701-672-0303. Richland-Wilkin Kinship is located at 509 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton.
