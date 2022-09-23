Kit, caboodle and compassion offered for Red River Valley youth

Sandy Block-Hansen, MS and CHI St. Francis Health's Family Footprints coordinator, is seen with items collected and curated by Vukku Lutheran Church’s Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (WELCA) ministry. Hygiene kits for students are available at schools including Wahpeton High School.
No matter who you are, feeling clean makes a world of difference. It leads to confidence, felt within and shared with those around you. Poise is key to any person’s success and that is especially so among youth.
These are among the principles guiding the latest collaboration of the Vukku Lutheran Church’s Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (WELCA) ministry, CHI St. Francis Health’s Family Footprints and Red River Valley schools including Wahpeton High School. Hygiene kits have and are being collected for and created to benefit youth of all ages who may lack access to or simply not have care items.
“What we know, through Strengthening Families Research, is that any time we can increase protective factors, things like belonging and social connection among youth, the more likely we’re going to be able to reduce risk factors like feeling isolated,” said Sandy Block-Hansen, MS and the Family Footprints coordinator. “Something so simple as having these products can make one feel more accepting of themselves and each other.”
Vukku Lutheran Church, located six miles south of Foxhome in Wilkin County, Minnesota, is 132 years old. Its members include WELCA President Carol Balk and Florie Steenbock, who spoke about how the hygiene kits project has matured and is poised to flourish locally.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Steenbock said, WELCA members had been sending hygiene kits for years to the Caribbean nation of Haiti. Members began discussing ways to meet local needs. A presentation from Block-Hansen on the Family Footprints program inspired some thought, but it still took time, reflection, and thought before the hygiene kits campaign reached its current state.
A key moment for Steenbock happened before her own eyes.
“I was observing my teenage granddaughters, with all the products that they use, and I got to thinking, ‘What if you can’t afford any of these?’” Steenbock recalled.
Balk, whose family includes four now-adult daughters and whose life experience includes overseas mission work, said it was eye-opening to realize that need can occur so close to home.
“I’m excited about the fact that we’re doing something locally and for the kids,” she said.
Jessica Gilsrud is a counselor and homeless liaison at Wahpeton High School. The school’s facilities include the “Dawg Den,” which provides hygiene items, food and school supplies to elementary, middle school and high school-age students in need.
“Homelessness in Wahpeton looks a little bit different than it would in Fargo,” Gilsrud said. “While we might not have people sleeping on the street, we do have couch surfing or students having to stay with friends. A lot of times, there are emergency situations, where families are leaving where they came from with just the clothes on their backs. These students come to school and just to be able to learn, their emergency situations need to be taken care of.”
Balk believes that the hygiene kits can be a teaching tool for both their beneficiaries and the full local youth community.
“We’re hopeful that these kids’ lives can be enhanced and that they grow in willingness to help others, now and as adult wage-earners. We hope they can give in some way or another,” Balk said.
In addition to Balk and Steenbock, Vukku Lutheran Church members who aided in the hygiene kits project include Carol Brendefur, Sandy Yanez, Marlene Johnson, Connie Boole, Denise Albertson, Karen Larson, Joyce Hensch and Maggie Nulph.
Block-Hansen had an experience similar to Steenbock’s. Something came to her, Block-Hansen said, that made her want to reach out to Wahpeton High School with the hygiene kits that Vukku’s WELCA had provided CHI St. Francis Health.
“The counselors and the homeless liaisons have been so willing to distribute these kits,” Block-Hansen said. “It’s so nice to see that we belong, are connected and are part of a community. When we feel a relationship with others, we are at our very best and we can bring out the best in others.”
