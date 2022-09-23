Kit, caboodle and compassion offered for Red River Valley youth

Sandy Block-Hansen, MS and CHI St. Francis Health's Family Footprints coordinator, is seen with items collected and curated by Vukku Lutheran Church’s Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (WELCA) ministry. Hygiene kits for students are available at schools including Wahpeton High School.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

No matter who you are, feeling clean makes a world of difference. It leads to confidence, felt within and shared with those around you. Poise is key to any person’s success and that is especially so among youth.

These are among the principles guiding the latest collaboration of the Vukku Lutheran Church’s Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (WELCA) ministry, CHI St. Francis Health’s Family Footprints and Red River Valley schools including Wahpeton High School. Hygiene kits have and are being collected for and created to benefit youth of all ages who may lack access to or simply not have care items.



