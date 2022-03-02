Kiwanis Pancake Feed Saturday

The Wahpeton-Breckenridge Kiwanis will be busy flipping flapjacks from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at their Saturday, March 5 annual pancake feed.
The event, held at the Wahpeton Community Center this year, is the club’s largest fundraiser, typically drawing around a thousand breakfast lovers, Daily News previously reported. Last year, the club pivoted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, holding a raffle event instead of the classic pancake feed, Kiwanis President Jennifer Johnson said.
This year, they’re happy to be back in person. Tickets cost $8 and children aged 6 and under eat for free. Attendees will enjoy pancakes with blueberry and strawberry toppings, whipped cream and syrup, as well as Fairmount Locker Plant sausages.
Johnson said Kiwanis has already raised around $7,000 from local businesses, or “Pancake Partners, who buy bundles of 10 tickets ahead of the fundraiser. All of the money raised goes to supporting youth and youth activities in the community.
“This goes back to the kids and community all throughout the year, whether parents ask us to sponsor their child to go to music camp or whether we’re sponsoring a boys basketball event,” Johnson said.
Some examples of the groups and events Kiwanis has been able to support through the pancake feed funds include the Lil’ Girls and Lil’ Guys Basketball tournaments, Kiwanis OJ Jensen Track Meet, Richland Wilkin Community Foundation, Wahpeton Parks & Recreation Youth Athletics, NDSCS scholarships, Special Olympics, Richland Wilkin Kinship, band and choir programs, March of Dimes, Kiwanis Bike Rental at Chahinkapa Zoo, Terrific Kids Program and girls and boys state representatives.
The Terrific Kids Program is the largest Kiwanis initiative throughout the year, Johnson said. Area teachers choose a different fifth grade student, and the club gathers the students to congratulate them and read what their teacher’s had to say about them. The Terrific Kids also help out at the pancake feed and their family eats for free.
“Our mission is to help kids in our community,” Johnson said. “... As long as people write into the club and ask us for help, we would be willing to donate to all sorts of different causes for kids in the community.”
Johnson, who has been involved with Kiwanis since 2015, said she initially joined because of her own children. She became president in October 2021 and will serve in the role for a year.
“In Kiwanis, they’re great people, they’re fun to work with, they’re easy going,” Johnson said. “An organization that helps kids in the community was a great organization for me because I have kids myself. Why wouldn’t I want to help kids?”
Her oldest child has been able to take part in a plane ride with Brad Cruff, a Kiwanis member. She hopes her soon-to-be fifth grader will one day be chosen as a Terrific Kid, too.
Johnson said she is looking forward to seeing everyone come together Saturday.
“I just like socially mingling with people, talking to everyone, getting out to enjoy that presence again. I think with COVID, that put a damper on things, so it’s nice to get out there and just mingle with people,” Johnson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.