Klobuchar continues backing pro-journalism bill

Local news faces an existential crisis, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Democratic-Farmer-Labor-Minnesota, said Thursday, June 15.
Klobuchar is one of the creators of the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act. The bill, also established by Sen. John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, passed the Senate Judiciary Committee by a 14-7 vote Thursday. Its future with the full Senate is not assured.
“We’ve seen ad revenue plummet and newsrooms across the country close,” Klobuchar said. “And now there’s the threat of AI tools scooping up original news stories to generate copycat content. News organizations need to be able to negotiate on a level playing field with the online platforms that dominate news distribution and digital advertising.”
Klobuchar is chairwoman of the judiciary subcommittee on competition policy, antitrust and consumer rights. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act is designed to allow news organizations to jointly negotiate fair compensation for access to their content by platforms including Google and Facebook.
“Our bipartisan legislation ensures that media outlets can band together and negotiate for fair compensation from the Big Tech companies that profit from their news content, supporting the local journalism that our communities rely on,” Klobuchar said.
More than 100 news outlets and organizations are endorsing the bill, according to Klobuchar’s office. Its cosponsors include Republican, Democratic and Independent senators from throughout the United States, including Susan Collins, R-Maine, Steve Daines, R-Mont., Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii and Roger Wicker, R-Miss.
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., is a cosponsor of the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act. However, CNN reported Thursday that Booker was among those echoing comments by Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif.
“Padilla said the legislation doesn’t do enough to ensure that actual journalists in local newsrooms will benefit from the bargaining, as opposed to hedge funds and publication owners,” CNN reported. “He also raised concerns that the bill as written could allow online platforms such as Google to charge individual internet users each time they attempt to share or click on a link to a news article, a practice Padilla warned would be harmful to the internet.”
Because of this, Padilla voted against the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act and said he would block any future floor vote on the bill until changes are made.
“This bill, as written, does nothing to guarantee the protection or pay of the journalists and media workers that we’re claiming to try to protect,” Padilla said. “For us to ignore them while claiming to be fighting for them is absurd.”
According to Klobuchar, the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would:
• Empower eligible digital journalism providers — that is, news publishers with fewer than 1,500 exclusive full-time employees and news broadcasters that engage in standard news gathering practices — to form joint negotiation entities to collectively negotiate with a covered platform over the pricing, terms, and conditions under which the covered platform’s access to digital news content.
• Require covered platforms — which are online platforms that have at least 50 million U.S.-based users or subscribers and are owned or controlled by a person that has either net annual sales or market capitalization greater than $550 billion or at least 1 billion worldwide monthly active users — to negotiate in good faith with the eligible news organizations.
• Enable non-broadcaster news publishers to demand final-offer arbitration if their joint negotiation with a covered platform fails to result in an agreement after six months.
• Create a limited safe harbor from federal and state antitrust laws for eligible digital journalism providers that allows them to participate in joint negotiations and arbitration and, as part of those negotiations, to jointly withhold their content from a covered platform.
• Prohibit discrimination by a joint negotiation entity or a covered platform against an eligible digital journalism provider based on its size or the views expressed in its content and provide a private right of action for violations of this prohibition.
• Prohibit retaliation by a covered platform against eligible digital journalism providers for participating in joint negotiations or arbitration and provide a private right of action for violations of this prohibition.
The bill’s chances in the U.S. House of Representatives are uncertain, Deadline reported.
“One of its champions in the lower chamber, Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., recently retired from Congress, while another sponsor, Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., was bypassed to chair the House antitrust subcommittee in favor of Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who has shown an aversion to government antitrust action to rein in big tech,” Deadline reported.
Klobuchar, whose April visit to Breckenridge, Minnesota, included a tour of the city’s levees and flood protection diversion, continues to stress the urgency of passing a journalism protection act.
“We have small towns in all of our states with news organizations that cover everything from what’s happening in the city council to reports of the local high school football and volleyball games to informing citizens that a flood is coming,” she said. “That kind of reporting … is being undermined right now because, in a very tough market, these news reporters and news organizations are not getting the share of the revenue that they should get.”