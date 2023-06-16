Klobuchar continues backing pro-journalism bill

James Vissers is Daily News' reporter covering Wilkin County, Minn. U.S. Sen Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minn., is among the creators of a bill intended to protect organizations including community newspapers.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Local news faces an existential crisis, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Democratic-Farmer-Labor-Minnesota, said Thursday, June 15.

Klobuchar is one of the creators of the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act. The bill, also established by Sen. John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, passed the Senate Judiciary Committee by a 14-7 vote Thursday. Its future with the full Senate is not assured.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minn., seen in April with Breckenridge Public Service Director Neil Crocker. The photo was taken prior to a tour of the city's levees, flood protection diversion and streets.


