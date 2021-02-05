Klobuchar heads bill strengthening antitrust laws

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (DFL-Minn.) proposed a bill tightening antitrust laws to preserve competition in the U.S. market on Thursday, Feb. 4.
Antitrust laws are a collection of state and federal laws that regulate business practices and forbid unlawful mergers, according to the Federal Trade Commission. They are meant to ultimately protect the consumer from high prices and low quality by encouraging healthy competition between businesses.
“Competition and effective antitrust enforcement are critical to protecting workers and consumers, spurring innovation and promoting economic equity,” Klobuchar said in a release. “While the United States once had some of the most effective antitrust laws in the world, our economy today faces a massive competition problem.”
Klobuchar said the bill is overdue, as many modern companies are consolidating or buying out startups, thus ridding the market of competition.
The bill is co-sponsored by Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust and Commerce Committee members Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii).
According to a release, the bill will:
- increase enforcement resources - increase the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and Federal Trade Commission annual budget to give them more resources to carry out enforcement and duties.
- strengthen prohibitions against anticompetitive mergers - stop anticompetitive mergers by
- updating the legal standard for permissible mergers
- shifting the burden to the merging parties to prove their merger will not violate the law
- prevent harmful dominant firm conduct - creates a new provision under the Clayton Act to end conduct that materially disadvantages competitors or harms their ability to compete.
- legislation would establish a new, independent FTC division to conduct market studies and merger retrospectives.
- implement additional reforms to enhance antitrust enforcement - strengthen whistleblower protections, improve processes to seek civil fines for antitrust violations and study the effect of past mergers.
“This bill will turbocharge antitrust enforcement,” said Charlotte Slaiman, Competition Policy director at Public Knowledge. “Much-needed updates to the Clayton Act’s merger review and exclusionary conduct provisions, along with a new office at the Federal Trade Commission and more funds for antitrust enforcers, will help level the playing field for enforcers to better protect consumers from anticompetitive abuses.”
Supporters of the bill hope it can take on Big Tech, which has gone without strict regulation in the eyes of Democrats and Republicans alike.
“The Competition and Antitrust Law Enforcement Reform Act is the first step to overhauling and modernizing our laws so we can effectively promote competition and protect American consumers,” Klobuchar said.
