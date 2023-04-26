Klobuchar tours Breckenridge’s diversion, streets

From left, Breckenridge City Attorney Jason Butts, City Council Members Chris Vedder and Scott Wermerskirchen, Mayor Russell Wilson and Public Service Director Neil Crocker, plus U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minn., and bus driver Rondo Weinkauf.
Neil Crocker, public service director for the city of Breckenridge, Minnesota, asked U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minn., to pay attention to several things during a Saturday, April 22 visit.
Klobuchar, Crocker, Mayor Russell Wilson and more than a half-dozen others viewed Breckenridge’s levees and flood protection diversion. They saw where boats were launched to aid in evacuations during the 1997 flood, as well as modern construction. They also constantly saw streets in need of costly repairs up to total reconstruction.
“We can borrow or we could bond, which would bring us to about $2.5 million and we’ve met our maximum debt, Crocker said. “We’re looking at $17 million to do the total reconstruction and all those repairs.”
Since 1997, according to Wilson, Breckenridge has received approximately $43.2 million to fund repairs and reconstruction. The tour participants acknowledged that there was progress, but the job is far from over.
“I always like to hear that we actually did something, that it’s working, but we still have more work to do,” Klobuchar said.
Two members of the Breckenridge City Council, Scott Wermerskirchen and Chris Vedder, took the tour. They were joined by City Attorney Jason Butts and his son Keaton, as well as Rondo Weinkauf, who drove the bus, and members of Klobuchar’s staff.
“We have 2.9 miles of diversion,” Crocker said. “You’ll see that it’s deep, wide and well-constructed. We inspect it and we maintain it. There’s about 300 acres worth that gets mowed.”
“Thank God that we have the levees,” Wilson said.
For all of the benefits of the Breckenridge diversion, it has resulted in some significant conflict, particularly as a result of construction.
“Streets and avenues are not built for the travels of 10-ton equipment. They got hammered,” Crocker said.
Breckenridge has more than 60 city blocks in need of road work including storm drains, Crocker said. Forty-eight of those blocks are along the city’s levees. Klobuchar’s visit was done both to update the senator on progress and also to appeal to see “if there’s anything out there.”
“You’ve done some really great work in terms of building the levees,” Klobuchar said. “Understandably, you’ve put your oxygen into preventing any further water damage. Now it’s time to finish the job with the roads.”
The senator encouraged Breckenridge to submit the paperwork that would allow her to present local improvements as a congressionally-initiated project. While the projects for 2023 have been determined, the process is still available for 2024.
“This is one experience you don’t forget,” Klobuchar said about her tour.