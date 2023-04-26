Klobuchar tours Breckenridge’s diversion, streets

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minn., and Breckenridge Public Service Director Neil Crocker, prior to taking a tour of the city's levees, flood protection diversion and streets.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Neil Crocker, public service director for the city of Breckenridge, Minnesota, asked U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minn., to pay attention to several things during a Saturday, April 22 visit.

Klobuchar, Crocker, Mayor Russell Wilson and more than a half-dozen others viewed Breckenridge’s levees and flood protection diversion. They saw where boats were launched to aid in evacuations during the 1997 flood, as well as modern construction. They also constantly saw streets in need of costly repairs up to total reconstruction.

From left, Breckenridge City Attorney Jason Butts, City Council Members Chris Vedder and Scott Wermerskirchen, Mayor Russell Wilson and Public Service Director Neil Crocker, plus U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minn., and bus driver Rondo Weinkauf.


