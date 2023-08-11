Klobuchar writes to postal leader on behalf of local newspapers

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minn., seen during an April visit to Breckenridge, Minn., continues to keep her attention on the survival of local newspapers.

 Daily News file photo

Legislators representing Minnesota and North Dakota were active during the week of Monday, Aug. 7. One of them, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minn., continues to keep her attention on local and rural newspapers.

Klobuchar sent a letter to U.S. Postal Service (USPS) Postmaster General Louis DeJoy with her concerns over recent policy changes and rate hikes, it was announced Tuesday, Aug. 8. In July, USPS eliminated the use of sack containers for newspapers and other periodicals. They will now only accept newspapers delivered in bulkier containers, which Klobuchar stated are more labor intensive to organize and handle, more expensive and part of a serious burden on local newspapers.

