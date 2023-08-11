Klobuchar writes to postal leader on behalf of local newspapers

Legislators representing Minnesota and North Dakota were active during the week of Monday, Aug. 7. One of them, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minn., continues to keep her attention on local and rural newspapers.
Klobuchar sent a letter to U.S. Postal Service (USPS) Postmaster General Louis DeJoy with her concerns over recent policy changes and rate hikes, it was announced Tuesday, Aug. 8. In July, USPS eliminated the use of sack containers for newspapers and other periodicals. They will now only accept newspapers delivered in bulkier containers, which Klobuchar stated are more labor intensive to organize and handle, more expensive and part of a serious burden on local newspapers.
“Local newspapers in Minnesota have found this new policy to be overly burdensome, especially those serving rural communities,” Klobuchar wrote. “Rural newspapers have informed me that this new rule has increased the number of containers needed to deliver the same number of newspapers, and some now require additional trucks to deliver their newspapers to local post offices for distribution.”
Minnesotans depend on local newspapers, Klobuchar wrote. They depend on them for everyday matters like weather and sports scores and “also to keep them well-informed about local issues and hold local government officials accountable.”
“USPS’s new rule and rate hikes have real impacts on local newspapers delivery, and local journalism and their subscribers are already paying the price,” Klobuchar wrote.
The senator continued urging DeJoy to “address these burdens on local newspapers.”
“(We must) ensure that the United States Postal Service is a viable, affordable delivery service for independent newspaper distribution so that the local newspapers that rely on the postal service can continue to serve their communities,” Klobuchar wrote.
Armstrong seeks answers, transparency
U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., meanwhile, joined with fellow Republicans in the House Energy and Commerce Committee. They are concerned about activity from U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.
Granholm consulted with the Chinese Communist Party’s top energy official, Zhang Jianhua, days before the Biden administration announced it would release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in 2021, according to a Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2023, letter signed by Armstrong and his colleagues.
“We are troubled by recent reports that you, in your official capacity as Secretary of Energy, had multiple conversations with the Chinese Communist Party’s top energy official just days before the Biden administration announced it would release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in 2021,” the Republicans stated. “This is concerning given the Department of Energy’s (DOE) mismanagement of the SPR, which has left our country more vulnerable to energy supply disruptions and strengthened the leverage of our adversaries to use energy as a geopolitical weapon."
The Republicans seeking multiple items of information from Granholm. They want the following by Monday, Aug, 21, 2023:
• All communications, and any documents referring to or relating to those communications, between Granholm and officials, employees, or representatives of the Chinese government, including the National Energy Administration, regarding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve since Feb. 25, 2021, as well as the following information and documents:
• The name and job title of all officials, employees, or representatives of the Chinese government who participated in the communications.
• The name and job title of all United States government officials, employees, or contractors who participated in the communications.
• The date of such communications.
• The topics of discussion of such communications.
• Any notes, summaries, memoranda, or readouts produced regarding communications.
• All briefing materials, notes, or preparatory documents produced to assist in Granholm’s preparation for such communications.
• All documents and communications referring or relating to scheduling a call with Jianhua and Granholm.
• All documents and communications referring or relating to Granholm’s Nov. 19, 2021, and Nov. 21, 2021, calls with Jianhua.
• Any and all briefing materials, notes, or preparatory documents produced to assist in Granholm’s preparation for her Nov. 19, 2021, and Nov. 21, 2021, calls with Jianhua.
Daily News will continue following North Dakota and Minnesota’s delegations in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.