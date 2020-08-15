Knights of Columbus Council 4778 hosted a blood drive at the hall in Lidgerwood, North Dakota on Tuesday Aug. 5. The response from the community was exceptional. Vitalant of Fargo, formerly named United Blood Services, established the goals of this blood drive which called for scheduling 42 donors in the hope of collecting 36 units of the precious life giving commodity.
Blood drive coordinators Michael Skroch and David Breker were very pleased with the Lidgerwood community's response. The turn out was nothing short of amazing. Donors began to arrive at 7:30 a.m. A total of forty-five donors came in measured fashion throughout the day. Of those, 42 were able to donate blood, one who donated for the first time. Nine of these donors were able to give on the double-unit machines. A total of 51 units were donated which exceeded the goal by 15 units.
All coordinators, staff and volunteers donned facemasks and observed social distancing. Coordinators Kathy Skroch and Jan Breker typically provide fresh baked cookies, sliced sausage, cheese and crackers along with juice and coffee. Kathy Skroch says this light lunch is one of the ways donors are rewarded and thanked for their willingness to volunteer. The new guidelines only allow bottled water and pre-packaged items like cookies and chips. The people came just the same.
The next blood drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Lidgerwood, North Dakota.
