Know Your Candidates: closeup on ND’s governor race

North Dakota’s three party-endorsed governor candidates debated Wednesday, Oct. 21. Daily News summarizes key messages.
Dr. Shelley Lenz, Democratic-Nonpartisan League (left):
• COVID-19 response in ND: There’s been three health directors over the last few months. Most COVID-19 deaths have been long-term care-related, hospital capacity has been reached and the state can no longer contract trace. “It is the end of October and we have no plan.”
• Should ND issue an enforceable mask mandate?: The state needs mandated masks as not only a tool, but in connection with an overall strategy and plan. There is no evidence the COVID-19 virus is going to slow down and there has not been enough testing.
• Do you support or oppose the Affordable Care Act?: Has total support for it. Without it, rural hospitals would become insolvent.
DuWayne Hendrickson, Libertarian (center):
• COVID-19 response in ND: Drastic action must be taken while making sure not to eliminate constitutional rights of citizens. Mask-wearing policy should be determined on a local level. Every parent should be concerned about the long-term health impacts on youth.
• Should ND issue an enforceable mask mandate?: No. A resident of Minot, he expressed disappointment at the city’s recent mask mandate. “At some point in time, someone’s really going to have to take control if these deaths continue to mount and the disease continues to expand.”
• Do you support or oppose the Affordable Care Act?: Opposes it completely, hopes it gets repealed. Believes we could have cheaper insurance rates when it can be purchased from anyone or anywhere.
Gov. Doug Burgum, Republican (right):
• COVID-19 response in ND: A comprehensive strategy exists, including plans for protecting K-12 and higher education. Protection for vulnerable people is heralded nationwide. The state being known for having the most positive tests per capita is because the most tests per capita are being conducted.
• Should ND issue an enforceable mask mandate?: The state supports wearing masks when social distancing isn’t possible. Individual responsibility is the right way to approach this, but ND does support cities, school districts, etc. that want to protect individuals “as one arrow in the quiver” of a strategy.
• Do you support or oppose the Affordable Care Act?: We talk about making insurance affordable, but we don’t talk about making healthcare affordable. Let’s talk about building healthier communities instead of just debating insurance.
With less than two weeks until Election Day, look to Daily News for continued coverage of North Dakota and Minnesota’s campaigns, candidates and items under consideration.
