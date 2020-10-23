Two state auditor candidates are on North Dakota’s ballot. Daily News examines the platforms of Josh Gallion and Patrick Hart. Information came from the candidates’ websites.
Josh Gallion, Republican incumbent:
• “I am committed to cutting through the bureaucratic red tape to provide objective, verified information that is easily understood and accessible.”
• Government must be transparent to maintain the public’s trust in appropriate spending. Objectively and consistent applying of auditing standards and laws tests the effectiveness of programs and services.
• Citizens demand useful information and any and all technology to communicate the results of audits is vital.
• All members of his office are trained and have opportunities to lead. A leader is one who is courageous, asks questions, shares ideas, understands corrective criticism and more.
Patrick Hart, Democratic-Nonpartisan League challenger:
• “North Dakota’s government is moving further and further away from the people who elect it. (Patrick) will dedicate his office to transparency and accountability.”
• Works with family farmers, industry leaders and government officials to develop new auditing practices and repair old ones. Says work brought new efficiencies that saved taxpayer money and state employee time.
• Identifies with Dem-NPL values, but vows to never put partisan politics or personal interest ahead of the public.
• Experience includes serving as auditor for North Dakota Department of Agriculture and North Dakota Public Service Commission, as well as chairing environmental committee.
Gallion and Hart ran in uncontested primaries earlier in 2020. Gallion was first elected to the auditor’s office in 2016, defeating Roland Riemers, a Libertarian. There was no official Democratic-Nonpartisan League candidate in that election.
