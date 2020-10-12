Two state treasurer candidates are on North Dakota’s ballot. Daily News examines the platforms of Thomas Beadle and Mark Haugen. Information came from the candidates' websites.
Thomas Beadle, Republican:
• Calls for efficient handling of taxpayer dollars, without “wasteful spending or delays in distributing funds back to our citizens.”
• Focusing on technology, including cybersecurity improvements and upgrades to systems for protection of citizens’ information.
• Endowment funds including the State Investment Board and the Teacher’s Fund for Retirement must be managed diligently with results for citizens and without creating higher tax rates.
• District 27 representative since 2011, with a family including his stepfather, Fargo City Commissioner Tony Grindberg.
Mark Haugen, Democratic-Nonpartisan League:
• Oil companies who are out of compliance with their share of royalty taxes need to be held accountable in a fair manner.
• “Those oil companies who have not met the deadline should be assessed the appropriate interest rate and penalty.”
• Eliminating the North Dakota State Treasurer’s Office, as Beadle voted for in 2017, would result in the loss of the appearance of independence and direct accountability.
• Chairman of District 32 Dem-NPL, Burleigh County, and serves on the state’s EMS Foundation Board.
Either Beadle or Haugen will succeed incumbent North Dakota State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt, a Republican. Schmidt, first elected in 2004, declined to run for a fifth term of office.
With three weeks until Election Day, look to Daily News for updated coverage of North Dakota and Minnesota’s campaigns, candidates and items under consideration.
