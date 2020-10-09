Know Your Candidates: closeup on ND’s U.S. House race

From left, Zach Raknerud, Steven Peterson and Kelly Armstrong participate in a Thursday, Oct. 8 debate. All are running for North Dakota's seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, which Armstrong currently holds.

 Courtesy NDNA

North Dakota’s three U.S. House of Representatives candidates debated Thursday, Oct. 8. Daily News summarizes key messages.

Zach Raknerud, Democratic-Nonpartisan League (left):

• COVID-19 response, nationally: He’s underwhelmed by the White House, saying a stimulus plan needs to be passed now.

• COVID-19 response in ND: A mask mandate must be considered. It would allow consumer safety, market equality.

• Stimulus talks: His top focus is ensuring another stimulus check is issued. Additional relief must be focused, need-driven.

• Protecting safety and the economy until a vaccine’s ready: We need to invest in mental health care and working families.

Steven Peterson, Libertarian (center):

• COVID-19 response, nationally: President Trump should have been more honest sooner about the disease’s seriousness.

• COVID-19 response in ND: People should remember common courtesy. Wear a mask — the need might only be temporary.

• Stimulus talks: Action needs to taken now. Consensus needs to be reached and bills need to be passed, even if in pieces.

• Protecting safety and the economy until a vaccine’s ready: Speak to the people with plain truth and consistent messaging.

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, Republican (right):

• COVID-19 response, nationally: Called for targeted, specific relief, extension of personal protective equipment distribution.

• COVID-19 response in ND: If a mandate cannot pass locally, it wouldn’t work statewide without problematic enforcement.

• Stimulus talks: Doesn’t blame Trump for calling them off; the negotiations haven’t fallen apart, they haven’t gone anywhere.

• Protecting safety and the economy until a vaccine’s ready: Aggressive, targeted relief is needed, plus liability protection.

