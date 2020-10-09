Know Your Candidates: closeup on ND’s U.S. House race

North Dakota’s three U.S. House of Representatives candidates debated Thursday, Oct. 8. Daily News summarizes key messages.
Zach Raknerud, Democratic-Nonpartisan League (left):
• COVID-19 response, nationally: He’s underwhelmed by the White House, saying a stimulus plan needs to be passed now.
• COVID-19 response in ND: A mask mandate must be considered. It would allow consumer safety, market equality.
• Stimulus talks: His top focus is ensuring another stimulus check is issued. Additional relief must be focused, need-driven.
• Protecting safety and the economy until a vaccine’s ready: We need to invest in mental health care and working families.
Steven Peterson, Libertarian (center):
• COVID-19 response, nationally: President Trump should have been more honest sooner about the disease’s seriousness.
• COVID-19 response in ND: People should remember common courtesy. Wear a mask — the need might only be temporary.
• Stimulus talks: Action needs to taken now. Consensus needs to be reached and bills need to be passed, even if in pieces.
• Protecting safety and the economy until a vaccine’s ready: Speak to the people with plain truth and consistent messaging.
U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, Republican (right):
• COVID-19 response, nationally: Called for targeted, specific relief, extension of personal protective equipment distribution.
• COVID-19 response in ND: If a mandate cannot pass locally, it wouldn’t work statewide without problematic enforcement.
• Stimulus talks: Doesn’t blame Trump for calling them off; the negotiations haven’t fallen apart, they haven’t gone anywhere.
• Protecting safety and the economy until a vaccine’s ready: Aggressive, targeted relief is needed, plus liability protection.
