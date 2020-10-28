Two public service commissioner candidates are on North Dakota's ballot. Daily News examines the platforms of Brian Kroshus and Casey Buchmann, each running for a six-year term of office. Information came from the candidates' websites.
Brian Kroshus, Republican incumbent:
Seeks to balance responsible infrastructure development that supports economic growth with environmental stewardship and respect for private property rights.
"As your Public Service Commissioner, Brian believes in limited government and a 'people first' approach."
In addition to responsible infrastructure development, fiscally responsible government and environmental stewardship, Kroshus' platform includes reliable and affordable energy.
"He understands the importance of remaining fiscally responsible, making sound decisions, listening to his constituents and always being an exceptional steward of taxpayer funds."
Casey Buchmann, Democratic-Nonpartisan League challenger:
"Together we can put the 'public' back into the Public Service Commission."
North Dakota needs to keep its utility costs in check and say no to unprecedented price increases. Buchmann is also calling for proper pipeline infrastructure and improved grain elevator safety.
Internet access is no longer a commodity, but a necessity, and the state must work hard to ensure that citizens in rural areas have the resources they need to thrive.
"A vote for Casey Buchmann is the first step in turning the tide of corporate greed and misguided special interests."
What else to know:
Kroshus and Buchmann ran in uncontested primaries earlier in 2020. They previously faced each other in 2018, running to serve the last two years of an unexpired term. Kroshus, appointed in 2017, won the following year's election with more than 60 percent of the vote.
North Dakota's Public Service Commission is a three-member body, completed by Republicans Randy Christmann, last elected in 2018, and Julie Fedorchak, last elected in 2016.
Most races on the ballot in Wahpeton, including for North Dakota governor and the state's U.S. representative, are contested. There are a handful of uncontested races, including for North Dakota insurance commissioner and supervisor of the Richland County, North Dakota, soil conservation district.
With less than a week until Election Day, look to Daily News for continued coverage of North Dakota and Minnesota's campaigns, candidates and items under consideration.
