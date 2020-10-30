Four races on the Richland County, North Dakota, ballot are uncontested. They include state, regional and county-level positions. Daily News takes a closer look at the offices and candidates. Information comes from previous articles, candidates' websites and other local news sources.
Jon Godfread, North Dakota Insurance Commissioner
A Republican, Godfread is running for a second four-year term in office. Earlier in 2020, the North Dakota Supreme Court rejected Travisia Martin as a Democratic-Nonpartisan League candidate on grounds of having not met residency requirements. The court also rejected an effort to have Jason Anderson placed on the ballot as an alternate candidate.
Encourages consumers to start early, stay informed and shop around when it comes to health insurance policies for 2021. Most North Dakotans, he said, should see little to no change in their health insurance premiums for 2021 from their rates in 2020.
"What made sense this year may not be the best solution next year, particularly if an employment situation has changed. Take time to shop around and compare prices and plan benefits amongst different insurance companies."
He made headlines in November 2019 for being recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's tallest male politician, at 6 feet, 10 inches.
Jon Jay Jensen, North Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice
A nonpartisan officeholder, Jensen was elected Chief Justice of the five-member state supreme court in January 2020. He was appointed to the state court in January 2017, having previously been appointed and later elected to the Northeast Central Judicial District.
In North Dakota, judges are elected in nonpartisan elections to 10-year terms, according to Ballotpedia. Midterm vacancies are filled by appointment. Jensen's previous experience includes serving as an attorney in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
"I think judges like to help people," Jensen said to the Bismarck Tribune. "And I think you're no longer an advocate but you're in some ways finding the legal solution, but the solution."
Upon accepting his current position, he announced plans to meet with judges and legislators throughout the state of North Dakota.
Cherie L. Clark, Judge of District Court No. 1
A nonpartisan officeholder, Clark is running to serve southeast North Dakota, including Richland County.
Clark, a former assistant county attorney for Otter Tail County, Minnesota, and assistant state's attorney for Cass County, North Dakota, was appointed to her judicial office in July 2017. She is based out of the Stutsman County Courthouse in Jamestown, North Dakota.
"We (in the court system) meet interesting people," Clark said to the Jamestown Sun. "We get to help them resolve their problems in a meaningful way without violence."
Became the Southeast Judicial District's first female judge and hopes she's not the last.
Carson Klosterman, Richland County Soil District
Klosterman holds the nonpartisan office of supervising the soil conservation district. Soil conservation districts are nearly 90 years old, dating from the Congress' nationwide aid for topsoil losses which occurred during the Dust Bowl of the 1930s.
A farmer from Wyndmere, North Dakota, Klosterman also serves with organizations including the North Dakota Corn Utilization Council. He and his father, Tom, farm corn, sugarbeets and soybeans.
In August, Klosterman forecast a healthy sugarbeet crop, estimating 28-29 tons for the factory average. He's certain there will be much recoverable sugar.
With less than a week until Election Day, look to Daily News for continued coverage of North Dakota and Minnesota's campaigns, candidates and items under consideration.
