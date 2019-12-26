Breckenridge High School (BHS) Knowledge Bowl team competed for their first meet of the season at Concordia College on Friday, Dec. 20 in Moorhead, Minnesota.
The Breckenridge Bold team earned third place out of 18 teams in the Class A section. The team scored 87 points, just 1.5 points behind the first-place team Parkers Prairie. The Breckenridge Bell team received a fifth-place ribbon.
“It’s amazing,” Breckenridge Mathematics Instructor and Knowledge Bowl Coach Stan Goldade said. “It’s so much fun to see these smart kids work together, it’s really cool. They love it, too. They try to have a theme and be goofy. It’s a fun group of kids.”
A common quiz bowl consists of teams of five. The team of students will take a written exam of 60 questions to be scored and ranked. The top three teams will go into a room, the following three will go into another room and so on with the remaining teams. Once the teams are split, they will compete in four rounds with 45 per round.
For this quiz bowl competition, Concordia College emailed schools the written test to each teams’ home school to be administered to the teams. Once the exams were completed and uploaded Concordia College graded the exams. This saved approximately an hour and a half so that students could immediately go into the oral rounds at the start of the meet.
Students are quizzed in 23 categories. These topics include general trivia from a students’ high school career.
“Geography, medical, math, English, it’s the whole gamut,” Goldade said.
During the oral rounds, students will tap a rubber strip so that the moderators can determine who buzzed in first, second and third.
Goldade described a technique called “shot-gunning” used by teams to to be the first team that buzzes in, thus giving their team the advantage to answer first.
“When I read the questions, I’ll have to stop mid-syllable. We call it ‘shot-gunning.’ Where the really good teams will hear maybe five words of a long paragraph then they will talk for about 15 seconds and then the buzzer goes off and they have to answer. Your better teams will reason through enough of the words from the first part of the question to get the right answer,” Goldade said.
Students use their past knowledge from classes to prepare them for these competitions. Many students are also good readers that read anything from literature to newspaper, Goldade describes.
“We try to put different ability kids on each team. You don’t want one team that is all good at all math and science. You also have the kids that are good at literature and geography,” Goldade said. “You have to really balance the teams to be successful.”
The BHS Knowledge Bowl team’s next competition will be held on Friday, Jan. 24 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
