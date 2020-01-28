Knowledge Bowl team places second

Breckenridge High School Knowledge Bowl teams competed on Friday, Jan. 24 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Three teams of BHS students competed among 23 other teams from the region. They placed second, sixth and 23rd, respectively.
The Breckenridge Bold team placed second overall. The team earned 80.5 points, just behind first-place Pelican Rapids, which scored 90 points. At their first meet in December 2019, the Breckenridge Bold team earned third place out of 18 teams in the Class A section.
The Bold team consists of Sawyer Schuler, Austin Erickson, Ben Krump, Daniel Erlandson and Isaac Beauchem.
Teams of students are quizzed on the knowledge they have learned throughout their education in high school. This includes all subjects such as geography, math, literature and science.
Stan Goldade is the Breckenridge Knowledge Bowl coach and mathematics high school teacher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.