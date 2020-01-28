Knowledge Bowl team places second

The Breckenridge Bold team consists of Sawyer Schuler, Austin Erickson, Ben Krump, Daniel Erlandson and Isaac Beauchem. The team placed second in their meet in Fergus Falls, Minn., on Friday, Jan. 24.

Breckenridge High School Knowledge Bowl teams competed on Friday, Jan. 24 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

Three teams of BHS students competed among 23 other teams from the region. They placed second, sixth and 23rd, respectively.

The Breckenridge Bold team placed second overall. The team earned 80.5 points, just behind first-place Pelican Rapids, which scored 90 points. At their first meet in December 2019, the Breckenridge Bold team earned third place out of 18 teams in the Class A section.

Teams of students are quizzed on the knowledge they have learned throughout their education in high school. This includes all subjects such as geography, math, literature and science.

Stan Goldade is the Breckenridge Knowledge Bowl coach and mathematics high school teacher.

