In a backyard in northern Breckenridge, Minnesota, sits a shallow, clear pond housing several colorful koi and goldfish. Dianne and Rich Foster have enjoyed the pond in their backyard for about 10 years. The water is clear and some green plants, water hyacinths, according to Dianne Foster, grow on top of the water providing shade for the fish.
Foster got the inspiration for the pond years ago from a co-worker.
“I worked with a lady at one of my jobs, she lives out in the country, and she had a pond,” Foster said. She’s got one that got me wanting to do it. She got a huge one, huge waterfall and streams, but she lives out in the country so she had room.”
Foster started out with a small pond, only a few feet in diameter and two gold fish. The pond was expanded to triple the size and a small waterfall was added later on.
Figuring out how to make the pond was largely “trial and error” Foster said, but she did ask for help from her co-worker who owned a fish pond.
Her son and his friends helped dig the pond by hand.
She explained that they made the pond a certain depth to discourage the cats from fishing. Having a ledge in the water helps keep the cats from reaching the fish.
For those who are looking to buy their own koi fish, pet stores in Fargo, North Dakota will stock baby koi in the spring, according to Foster. Her koi fish were about four inches when she got them.
How to make a pond
“You buy a liner, it’s a real thick rubberized liner is what’s on there,” Foster said. “And we left shelves so I could set plants up on those. And then we just put the liner in it and put some river rock on the bottom. We have the pump, we have a skimmer, it skims off all the stuff that gets left, like leaves and stuff and everything else is underground.”
The waterfall not only adds a nice touch to the pond, it also helps with aeration which is absolutely necessary for survival of the fish, especially when it’s hot, according to Foster.
“You can’t have a pond without aeration of some sort,” she said.
A pump circulates the water, moving it through the filters and underground, then up over the waterfall or through the other “pump” which spouts water back into the pond. Foster explained that this cleans the water as well as aerating it.
The skimmer and filters also help keep the algae down, Foster said, in the hot summer months she will add a algae control which helps keep it under control.
Floating plants also help with the heat and the fish will hide underneath them when it’s sunny and hot. The pond’s shallow water can allow it to get too hot. To remedy this Foster will sometimes take water out of the pond and replace it with cold water. She will also just add cold water occasionally to compensate for evaporation.
The Fosters’ pond features water hyacinths, two different kinds of water lilies and water irises.
Though she started out with two goldfish, Foster’s collection has grown to about five large koi and six goldfish. The fish eat some of the roots off of the plants but Foster feeds them “koi food” a few times a day.
What about winter?
This far north, winter cold is a problem for the Fosters’ outdoor fish pond. It is only about 20 inches deep, so the fish would “freeze solid” if they were left in it all winter long, Foster explained. They solve the problem by bringing the fish into their heated garage and putting them in a stock tank. The fish can be kept outside until October.
“I don’t feed them in the winter, they just kind of hibernate in the water,” Foster said.
Foster and her husband are not the only ones to enjoy the fish. Their grandchildren, neighborhood children and local cats also enjoy the fish.
“The grandkids love to feed the fish,” Foster said. “They like to put their feet in there and play with the with their toes.”
For those interested in building their own koi pond, there are many resources online.
