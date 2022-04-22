KrAz Dance Company looks forward to annual dance recital

Dance practice is in full swing as KrAz Dance students gear up for their annual recital. All dancers are eager and excited to perform as this is what they look forward to all year.
There will be two dates for the recital, both held in the Wahpeton High School auditorium. One will be held Saturday, May 7, and 6:30 p.m. and the other will be held Sunday, May 8, at 3 p.m..
Audience members can expect to see all styles of dance including tap, jazz, ballet, lyrical, hip hop and the Guyz N Dollz program, according to Studio Owner and Instructor Kelsey Thiele.
This year will be the first recital without any COVID-19 protocols in place. Due to this, both shows are close to selling out of tickets.
According to KrAz Dance’s Facebook status, on Friday, April 22, at about 11:15 a.m., there are nine tickets left for Saturday and 17 tickets left for Sunday. Tickets can be purchased through a link on KrAz Dance’s Facebook and Instagram.
“Audience members can expect to see talented students smiling and having fun on stage,” Thiele said in an email. “You are guaranteed to leave feeling inspired after seeing our talented and passionate students on stage. Not only will you see amazing dance routines, it’s the best show in town and you don’t want to miss it!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.