KrAz Dance students say it’s ‘Good to be Alive’

“Good to be Alive,” the latest recital from KrAz Dance’s students, is coming soon to the Twin Towns Area.
The recital will be performed twice beginning Saturday, May 8. There will be a 6 p.m. recital Saturday, followed by a 2 p.m. recital Sunday, May 9. Both performances are at the Stern Cultural Center’s Bremer Bank Theatre on North Dakota State College of Science’s Wahpeton campus.
“We’ve doubled our student numbers from year one to year two and now we’re going into our third year,” said studio owner Kelsey Thiele, one of KrAz Dance’s instructors. “I’m looking forward to seeing substantial growth in season three.”
During the 2020-2021 season, Thiele and her fellow instructors taught 90 total students.
“We teach ages 3-18. The majority of our program includes our little ones, which is great. Our majority of students include ages 3-9. As you grow, your kids grow with you,” Thiele said.
Adalyn Webster is a second grader learning everything from tap routines to hip hop dancing. Of all the styles, Webster said she currently likes jazz dancing the best.
“I like jazz because it’s sassy,” Webster said. “When I get to do a dance that lets me be sassy, I feel happy and I feel cool.”
Daily News was on hand to watch KrAz Dance’s youngest students practice with some cuddly props, their stuffed toys. The dancers moved and sang with enthusiasm about loving their “Teddy Bear” and delighting in someone’s “Baby Face.”
KrAz Dance’s building in Breckenridge, Minnesota, includes two studios. Next door to the youngest dancers, hip hop and movement students discussed and demonstrated open leaps and tilts. Soon after, tap dancers showed off their skills. Thiele performed the wing step, followed by her students.
“Good to be Alive” continues a season of community-wide events. They include “Downtown Alive,” scheduled for 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, May 15; Blue Goose Days, scheduled for the weekend of Friday, June 4; the Third Annual Borderline Chalkfest, to be held Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18; and the Second Annual Headwaters Music Festival, Thursday, July 29 and Friday, July 30.
Tickets for “Good to be Alive” will still be available for purchase from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. They can be bought at KrAz Dance, 504 Nebraska Ave., Breckenridge. Tickets will also be available one hour prior to each performance.
For more information on KrAz Dance, plus photos of the students showing their technique, look to the upcoming summer edition of Southern Valley Living magazine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.