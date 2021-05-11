KrAz Dance concluded its 2020-2021 season with “Good to be Alive,” a recital performed twice the weekend of Saturday, May 8.
Kelsey Thiele, studio owner and dance instructor, shared her pride in KrAz’s dancers. The recital was performed at the Stern Cultural Center’s Bremer Bank Theatre on North Dakota State College of Science’s Wahpeton campus.
“You have all grown in your talents over the year and it has been an honor being your teacher,” Thiele wrote. “I look forward to watching you shine on stage.”
A grand total of 84 youth dancers of all ages participated in “Good to be Alive.” In order of appearance, they include Kendall Blaufuss, Adilena Dodge, Olivia Dodge, Carmella Keaveny, Jazmin Pearson, Clara Abel, Lauren Alfstad, Ryanna Beasley, Koby Nelson, Summer Novak, Aubree Peter, Hazel Sand, Rylee Schmidt, Kaylee Summerville, Rylee Ward, Bianca Berseth, Mazie Etten, Skylar Hasbargen, Tenley Hills, Clara Loll, Rylee Mayes, Charley Phillips, Izabell Running Bear and Sloan Schuler.
Dancers also included, in order of appearance, Taelor Frankl, Kate Korinek, Josie Lingen, Karsyn Loff, Codi Nelson, Piper Nelson, Addisyn Neppl, Autumn Novak, Adalyn Picken, Ellie Reza, Amelia Rossow, Sydney Tischer, Sara Clark, Lillian Ellingson, Maya Finke, Brynlie Hegseth, Nora Helland, Dilynn Iverson, Grace Jonason, Pyper Puchalski and Baylei Zalewski.
Dancers also included, in order of appearance, Avery Differding, Lola Hills, Jade Hovland, Scarlett Kruger, Mallory Monson, Kiana Puchalski, Adalyn Webster, Cambri Christensen, Linkin Daily, Mary-Ruth Dill, Iris Ellingson, Ember Gagne, Harper Hoffman, Ivory Hovland, Penelope Running Bear, Madison Swenson, Every Vig and Emalyn Webster.
Dancers also included, in order of appearance, Evelyn Field, Malea Fobb, Aubree Lutgen, Serenity Poole, Remy Hills, MaKayla Johnson, Signe Mark, Addisyn Marohl, Everlee McGarry, Abigail Voss, Brooke Wixo, Holly Anderson, Chelsea Carter, Violet Mark, Sophie Moch, Tainea Colon, Myah James, Kambry Kilgore, Allison Owens, Alivia Presgov and Ava Presgov
“Bye Bye Bye,” the recital finale, featured a total of 24 “Guyz N Dollz.” They included Chelsea and Craig Carter, Sara and Joshua Clark, Taelor Frankl and Austin Torrance, Jade and Andy Hovland, Carmella and Joe Keaveny, Scarlett Kruger and Lindsay Evans, Rylee and Lucas Mayes, Mallory and Austin Monson, Allison and Travis Owens, Kiana and Casey Puchalski, Izabell Running Bear and Anthony Mack and Adalyn and Lucas Webster.
Six solo pieces were performed: “Sushi” by Rylee Mayes, “Bird” by Brooke Wixo, “Covergirl” by Sloan Schuler, “Heavenly Day” by Izabell Running Bear, “Groove is in the Heart” by Scarlett Kruger and “River Deep, Mountain High” by Tenley Hills.
The recital opened with a video featuring students sharing their favorite styles and why they like dancing. Audience members learned some performers feel they’ve grown as people and that the best part of their experience is being with Thiele.
“Thank you for an unforgettable second season,” Thiele wrote. “We can’t wait to dance with you again.”
For more on KrAZ Dance, look to the upcoming summer edition of Southern Valley Living.
