Kristie Sullivan next Breckenridge Schools Superintendent
Buy Now

Breckenridge Public Schools will welcome a 17-year educator into the helm of its administration. Kristie Sullivan, Rothsay, Minnesota, will be the next Superintendent, replacing Superintendent Brad Strand. 

 Daily News file photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Nearly two months after Brad Strand announced his resignation as Breckenridge School District's superintendent, the district has a replacement. In an early Tuesday, Aug. 9 special meeting, the Breckenridge School Board was finally able to officially accept Strand’s resignation and approve a new hiring.

After the first candidate declined the board’s offer to move into contract negotiations for a one-year part-time superintendent position, the board needed to schedule another interview quickly. Cut to Tuesday, July 19, and the board, minus absent member Justin Neppl, interviewed another candidate to fill the superintendent spot.



Tags

Load comments