Kristie Sullivan next Breckenridge Schools Superintendent

Breckenridge Public Schools will welcome a 17-year educator into the helm of its administration. Kristie Sullivan, Rothsay, Minnesota, will be the next Superintendent, replacing Superintendent Brad Strand.
Nearly two months after Brad Strand announced his resignation as Breckenridge School District's superintendent, the district has a replacement. In an early Tuesday, Aug. 9 special meeting, the Breckenridge School Board was finally able to officially accept Strand’s resignation and approve a new hiring.
After the first candidate declined the board’s offer to move into contract negotiations for a one-year part-time superintendent position, the board needed to schedule another interview quickly. Cut to Tuesday, July 19, and the board, minus absent member Justin Neppl, interviewed another candidate to fill the superintendent spot.
Kristie Sullivan walked into the boardroom with a smile on her face and a professional demeanor as she was greeted by each present board member. She has 17 years of experience in the education field, with her most recent experience as an assistant principal and curriculum director in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
The Rothsay, Minnesota resident began her career as a part-time English teacher in Breckenridge. She worked there for two years before moving to a Rothsay school where she could teach on a full-time basis.
Sullivan said she originally wanted to teach English to high school seniors, giving them a final push before college. She has a master’s of education and an education specialist degree, both from Minnesota State University in Moorhead. At the July 19 interview, Sullivan also let the board know that she is starting to work on a doctorate degree.
The interview lasted just over an hour, where all present members were able to ask questions of Sullivan. She fielded questions about her background, educational philosophies and pedagogies, discipline style and practices, how she defines success and her goals.
Most notably, Sullivan said her success as a superintendent would be determined by the success of others in the district. She wants to bring the accomplishments of the district to the surface and work on ways of implementing improvement. However, Sullivan didn’t stop there; she made the importance of clear guidelines and measurements of implementation a top priority on the road to reaching those goals.
Towards the end of the interview, Board Member Ty Mikkelson asked Sullivan if she missed teaching, citing her earlier comments about why she went into education.
“Yes,” Sullivan said succinctly. “I will miss it, but I know my purpose in my career is to take those things I gave my students to our region and our state.”
Once the board was satisfied with their line of questioning, it was time for Sullivan to ask her own questions. Completely prepared, she brought out a folder containing a list of questions she planned to ask the board.
She probed for what qualities they valued in a superintendent, about the building referendum they’d been working on and their goals for the district.
“Openness. Honesty. Communication. A problem solver. Trust,” board members chimed in with what they valued in a superintendent.
“I want someone who can be your greatest ally and might also be your greatest enemy,” Board Member Steve Arnhalt said.
According to Board President Brett Johnson, the school building referendum will be on hold until further notice due to the state of the economy currently. He wants the board to create one plan that will work for the community so they don’t have to go back time after time for more votes.
“It went down in flames,” Johnson explained. “We proposed the Taj Mahal when we should have had a better plan.”
After Sullivan completed her line of questioning, Johnson asked why she applied for a temporary position if she already had a full contract at her previous position.
“I couldn’t not apply to this position,” Sullivan said. “If you would like to move forward, I will be asking for a full contract.”
The board decided to move into negotiations with Sullivan for a three-year contract in an unanimous vote. She excitedly accepted their offer and began the negotiation process with Arnhalt.
Fast forward three weeks and Sullivan’s hiring was unanimously approved by the board, with Arnhalt complimenting her exceptional negotiation skills.
“I believe both parties will be satisfied with this contract,” Arnhalt said.
The board also approved a superintendent mentorship program from School Administrative Specialty Services for Sullivan. Strand said he wishes he would have had this program available to him, believing that this mentor’s expertise will be very valuable for the incoming head of school administration.
With that, Strand is officially no longer the Breckenridge School District's superintendent after a year of constant work and progress toward the district. He will be moving back into the classroom to work more closely with the students, something he dearly missed during his mainly-administrative work.
“Thank you for your service this last year and good luck getting back in the classroom,” Board Member Justin Neppl said.
“It’s been a great year,” Strand said. “There was a lot of opportunity but also a lot of growth.”
The meeting that ended just seven minutes after it began has placed the school district into another pair of dedicated educators’ arms for the next three years.
