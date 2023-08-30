Kristie Sullivan prepares for upcoming school year

Kristie Sullivan, superintendent of the Breckenridge School District since August 2022, is gearing up for the new school year. The year will mark her first full year as superintendent.
Daily News: How do you like the position so far?
Kristie Sullivan: I really enjoy it, I’m not one that … I need variety in my work, I always have, that’s the kind of teacher that I’ve been. Also, I always need to be looking at things from a fresh perspective and bringing in new and relevant and effective programming. So for kids, it would be the units I develop, in this role on a larger scale. Different roles, different responsibilities. There is still that sense of "once an educator, always an educator."
DN: How do you gain that fresh perspective?
KS: By looking at our system and saying, who are we, how do we see ourselves, and how do our stakeholders see us? Where do we want to be, and how are we going to get there? It’s the same thing I did with my students, we looked at where they are at academically. Where do we want them to be, and how am I going to help get them there?
I feel like there is so much of that going on in a school system, that we are constantly doing the do, study, act cycle on multiple levels. I really enjoy strategic planning and data review and using data to make well-informed decisions.
Planning gives us the opportunity to work with the entire school system, including our bus drivers, our custodians, our food service. This community is really like a family, and our school community is absolutely a family and we can’t do it without each individual.
DN: What do you have planned for the upcoming school year?
KS: Of course we have a new administrative model moving forward. We have been busy working on preparations for the upcoming school year. I was really grateful to have time with our school board to do a thorough needs assessment, looking at our data, not just academic data, but different kinds of data. Our demographics, perception data, academic data, program policy and procedure data, and data fidelity. We're looking at all of those pieces to inform us.
Who are we and where are we now? The next piece of that is to do the strategic planning, where do we want to be and how are we going to get there?
I’ve also worked with the administrative team over the summer, we have a couple new faces. We have a new school counselor, Noah Brenden, and we also have Jordan Christensen, who will be our dean of students. I’m very excited to see what the two of them will bring to the team.
We’re working on schedules right now, making sure that there are no conflicts. We still have some open positions to fill. We’ve been working all summer to get those positions filled. We have our back-to-school opportunities for our staff and our teachers that we’ve been working on.
Next year, we are looking to continue using data to make well-informed decisions. Not only at the systems level, but at the classroom level as well. Something we've learned from Covid, and I know that everyone hates hearing about Covid and wants to think beyond Covid, but we did see through lost learning, unfinished learning, and we continue to see the effects. Although some of those scores are beginning to rebound, we know our children did not have the same experiences that they would have had in that time period. We see that in their results academically, so we’re putting a renewed focus on providing quality core instruction and providing evidence based interventions to students who need them.
DN: What is your favorite part of being superintendent?
KS: My favorite part is the people. We do have a wonderful community and we have the best teachers and the best staff overall. I love working with everyone here. Last year I was at the elementary school and the highlight of my day was seeing little elementary kids in the hallway, feeding off the excitement they come in with.
Being here will be different, different age groups of kids, but high school feels like home to me. This is where my passion really is. I worked with various grade levels and different tools, but high school was always my thing. I’m looking forward to being here and being able to build more relationships and get to know more families. So much of our activities happen in this building and I’m excited to have a front row seat and be right here.
DN: Is there anything else you’d like to share with your readers?
KS: I would like the community to know, children are very important to me in Breckenridge and I want to see them experiencing high quality education. We want to provide the best quality programming possible, with the resources that we have. It does take a village, and so community and family partnering and supporting is vital.
I am privileged and honored to have a hand in their children’s education. I hope that I can help to expand opportunities and outcomes for all children in Breckenridge.