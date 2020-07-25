Celebrating several birthdays, Tilford Kroshus took the stage at the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter Wednesday, July 22.
Kroshus, who turns 85 this weekend, led “Kroshus & Krew” as part of the Music in the Park series. The band turns 50 in 2020, but its leader’s not the only member of the family celebrating a birthday in July.
Paul and Tilford Kroshus celebrate a shared birthday on July 25. John Kroshus celebrated his birthday July 22. It’s become a tradition, even during his sons’ youth, for a joint birthday concert.
Twin Towns Area residents and visitors came out for Music in the Park, which opened for the 2020 season in June. August is expected to be a tuneful month, with both the regular concerts and the upcoming Headwaters Music Festival.
Both Kroshus & Krew and On the Mend are scheduled to play the festival. Members of both bands, including Kroshus, keyboardist Ed Moore, drummer Jimmy Hoaby, bassist Shari Bosch and more, played Wednesday’s concert. The setlist included crowd-pleasers like “Mustang Sally” and “Fire.”
Tim Mosser will appear at Music in the Park on Wednesday, July 29. The concerts begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday at the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter.
