Kroshus & Krew close out Music in the Park season

Tilford Kroshus, 87, center, has been playing the trombone for 77 years. He first picked up the instrument at age 10 when his father bought it for the new fifth grader. ‘It’s an old trombone, but it’s stood the test of time, even if it’s fallen a few times off my head,’ Kroshus said.

“We were having such a good time. We were rolling there,” Tilford Kroshus said following a Wednesday, Aug. 31 concert by Kroshus & Krew.

Vowing that he will continue to play music for as long as he is physically able, Kroshus is proud of his longtime bandmates. Greg Goerdt, far left, has been a musical partner for 43 years. Also seen are Jimmy Hoaby, rear center, and Ed Moore, far right.

The quartet of Kroshus, keyboardist Ed Moore, guitarist Greg Goerdt and drummer Jimmy Hoaby concluded the 2022 Music in the Park concert series. While most of this summer’s events were held at the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter, construction required the last concerts to take place at the nearly Hughes Shelter.

Audience members delighted at the diversity of pleasant, toe-tapping music performed at the Hughes Shelter. The Music in the Park concert series are known for offering an eclectic summer of performers.
‘With Ed Moore, you get more,’ Kroshus said Wednesday about his friend.


