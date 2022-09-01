Kroshus & Krew close out Music in the Park season

Tilford Kroshus, 87, center, has been playing the trombone for 77 years. He first picked up the instrument at age 10 when his father bought it for the new fifth grader. ‘It’s an old trombone, but it’s stood the test of time, even if it’s fallen a few times off my head,’ Kroshus said.
Vowing that he will continue to play music for as long as he is physically able, Kroshus is proud of his longtime bandmates. Greg Goerdt, far left, has been a musical partner for 43 years. Also seen are Jimmy Hoaby, rear center, and Ed Moore, far right.
Audience members delighted at the diversity of pleasant, toe-tapping music performed at the Hughes Shelter. The Music in the Park concert series are known for offering an eclectic summer of performers.
“We were having such a good time. We were rolling there,” Tilford Kroshus said following a Wednesday, Aug. 31 concert by Kroshus & Krew.
The quartet of Kroshus, keyboardist Ed Moore, guitarist Greg Goerdt and drummer Jimmy Hoaby concluded the 2022 Music in the Park concert series. While most of this summer’s events were held at the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter, construction required the last concerts to take place at the nearly Hughes Shelter.
Kroshus, 87, estimates that Kroshus & Krew has been part of Music in the Park for the past 25 years. Because of that, there is some sadness to see the old bandstand go. On the other hand, there is much happiness for continued performing and the improvements coming with the new bandstand.
“I’m so excited about it,” Kroshus said. “It’s going to have better lighting, and we can still have our concerts outside for longer. I’m happy about that and I think it’s going to be nice for everybody.”
Wednesday’s concert included crowd-pleasers like “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Sea Cruise” and “(Won’t You Come) Bill Bailey,” as well as tributes to audience members. One of them was Kroshus’ wife, Mary, who was homecoming queen both in high school in Milnor, North Dakota, and college, in Valley City, North Dakota.
“She’s a wonderful lady. We’ve had 61 of the most enjoyable years together. I call her my best friend and she’s exactly that. I’m a lucky man,” Kroshus said.
