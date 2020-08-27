“It’s a beautiful night, right?” Tilford Kroshus asked from the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Kroshus, leader of Kroshus & Krew, was part of a quintet closing out the 2020 Music in the Park season. He was joined by bassists Chuck Boem and Shari Bosch, guitarist Greg Goerdt and drummer Jimmy Hoaby. His co-musicians were all Kroshus’ students when he taught and led groups at North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton.
“They’re just the cream of the crop,” Kroshus said. “They have good attitudes and they love playing. They play because they love to play and that warms my heart.”
Wednesday’s setlist included songs like “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah,”
“Listen to the Music,” “Joy to the World” and “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.” In addition to the musicians, entertainment included Kroshus’ neighbor, concertgoer Myrna Muehlberg, who got up and danced.
Music in the Park’s season traditionally includes concerts every Wednesday at approximately 7:30 p.m. from June-August. Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer said the department was pleased to still be able to offer the concerts in 2020.
“The crowds consistently got a little larger as we went along,” Beyer said. “The concerts are a culture event that’s especially enjoyed by many community members, including our seniors and people with disabilities. It’s gratifying to see.”
In addition to Kroshus & Krew, Music in the Park performers included community favorites like On the Mend, Loran Hudson and Three Cs and the Community Band of Wahpeton-Breckenridge and Surrounding Communities. The summer of 2020 was song-filled, including both the park concerts and the first annual Headwaters Music Festival, which took place in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“When you see an audience who’s responding to what you’re doing — I was in my glory last night,” Kroshus said. “It was just a highlight of my life.”
Kroshus & Krew celebrates 50 years of performances in 2020. Having an audience of appreciative neighbors, friends and family members, Kroshus said, “really turns my crank.”
“Wayne Beyer said to me, ‘I don’t think anybody in the whole place was having a better time than you were.’ Wayne’s been really great to us. He runs such a big operation, has a wide repertoire of things and takes such an interest in everything,” Kroshus said.
Beyer also looks at the big picture.
“Seeing people who are happy and having fun, reminiscing with old time music that they love on a beautiful evening — those simple things are the big things of summer,” he said.
