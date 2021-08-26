Tilford Kroshus and Shari Bosch were among the 'Kroshus & Krew' musicians entertaining audiences with their playing and humor. The quintet also included Greg Goerdt, Jimmy Hoaby and Ed Moore. Music in the Park concluded for 2021 with Kroshus & Krew's Wednesday concert.
Tilford Kroshus and Shari Bosch were among the 'Kroshus & Krew' musicians entertaining audiences with their playing and humor. The quintet also included Greg Goerdt, Jimmy Hoaby and Ed Moore. Music in the Park concluded for 2021 with Kroshus & Krew's Wednesday concert.
Music in the Park concerts began at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from June-August, most often at the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter. The concerts are made possible in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts.
“This bunch of guys are something else,” Tilford Kroshus said Wednesday, Aug. 25 in Chahinkapa Park.
Kroshus sang and played with frequent members of his “Krew” as part of the finale to the 2021 Music in the Park summer concert series. Kroshus & Krew was made up of a quintet including Shari Bosch on bass, Greg Goerdt on guitar, Jimmy Hoaby on drums and Ed Moore on keyboards.
Guests flocked to the band shelter, enjoying Kroshus & Krew’s playing and their humor.
“It sounds like a circus up here. I felt right at home,” Bosch said after playing “Roll Out the Barrel.”
While some of Wednesday’s songs were tried-and-true favorites, others got another time to shine. Bosch took lead on “When Will I Be Loved,” which Kroshus said had not been performed by the band in many years.
A family feeling was shared during the concert. Hoaby, featured during “Mustang Sally,” joked that he likes Kroshus’ company so much because he lets him do “bad things.”
“I could stand on my head and stack BBs left-handed,” Hoaby said.
The setlist including much rock ’n’ roll, like the Goerdt-led “Summer of ’69” and “Sea Cruise,” led by Moore.
“This is an easy and fun song,” Moore said.
Eight performers and musical groups played 13 concerts as part of the 2021 Music in the Park series. They included Kroshus & Krew, with three concerts; Memories, with two concerts; The Community Band of Wahpeton-Breckenridge and Surrounding Communities, whose three concerts included the annual Music Out of the Park show at Wahpeton High School; On the Mend; the Soggy Bottom Science Boys; Bethel Lutheran Church; Tim Mosser; and Loran Hudson and Three C’s.
Funding for the North Dakota Council on the Arts comes from the North Dakota Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Funding for the North Dakota Council on the Arts comes from the North Dakota Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
“This is one of our religious songs,” Kroshus said.
Once again, he led into Three Dog Night’s “Joy to the World.”
