Kroshus’ ‘Krew’ open Music in the Park season

Having an indoors Kroshus & Krew performance did not disappoint the Music in the Park audience Wednesday, June 7. Several members sang along or danced.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Kroshus & Krew, longtime Twin Towns Area entertainers, once again launched the summer Music in the Park season at Chahinkapa Park.

The Wednesday, June 7 concert included a few tweaks to the usual formula. This year’s first Music in the Park events are taking place at the Hughes Shelter in Wahpeton. The new Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter is constructed, but a little more work is going to be done to the shelter site until audiences can enjoy concerts.

Guitarist Greg Goerdt and bassist Shari Bosch played and sang with drummer Jimmy Hoaby, vocalist Jocelyn Luebke, guitarist Steve Luebke and keyboardist Ed Moore.