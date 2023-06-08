Kroshus’ ‘Krew’ open Music in the Park season

Kroshus & Krew, longtime Twin Towns Area entertainers, once again launched the summer Music in the Park season at Chahinkapa Park.
The Wednesday, June 7 concert included a few tweaks to the usual formula. This year’s first Music in the Park events are taking place at the Hughes Shelter in Wahpeton. The new Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter is constructed, but a little more work is going to be done to the shelter site until audiences can enjoy concerts.
“We had an abbreviated spring,” Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Brad Edwardson said. “Depending on what the weather gives us, we are hoping to have grass at our first band shelter concerts. We’re planning to put sod down soon, but a lot will depend on the weather.”
Because of rain, the June 7 concert was held inside the Hughes Shelter. Having an indoors Kroshus & Krew performance did not disappoint the Music in the Park audience. Several members sang along or danced.
Kroshus & Krew, for one night only, did not include lead vocalist Tilford Kroshus. The June 7 concert included bassist Shari Bosch, guitarist Greg Goerdt, drummer Jimmy Hoaby, vocalist Jocelyn Luebke, guitarist Steve Luebke and keyboardist Ed Moore.
“It was really a fun night. They actually played a little longer than scheduled,” Edwardson said.
Kroshus & Krew’s setlist included favorites like “Every Breath You Take,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Sleepwalk” and “Down on the Corner.”
Steve Luebke is the leader of Whiskey Creek, one of the acts that will play the 2023 Headwaters Music Festival. Kroshus & Krew will also be among the festival performers. This year’s event is scheduled for Thursday, July 20-Sunday, July 23, with concerts in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Music in the Park is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts. The council receives funding from the North Dakota Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Upcoming Music in the Park performances include On the Mend’s Wednesday, June 14 concert at the Hughes Shelter. The Wahpeton/Breckenridge & Surrounding Communities Community Band is expected to give the first concert at the new Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter. The band’s concert will be given Wednesday, June 21.
Music in the Park concerts are held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from June-August. Most are held in Chahinkapa Park.