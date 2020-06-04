Kroshus & Krew kicked off the 2020 Music in the Park season with a Wednesday, June 3 concert in Chahinkapa Park.
Led by Tilford Kroshus, the Krew played the band shelter at Chahinkapa Park. Kroshus, celebrating 50 years of the Krew, was joined Wednesday by guitarist Greg Goerdt, bassists Chuck Boem and Shari Bosch and drummer Jimmy Hoaby.
“I’m crazy about the zoo,” Kroshus said.
Audience members included Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman. Chahinkapa Zoo and the Bois de Sioux Golf Course, Wahpeton, will host Blue Goose Days events from Saturday, June 6 through Sunday, June 7.
Twin Towns Area residents have through Friday, June 5 to participate in a home and lawn decoration contest for Blue Goose Days. The contests is sponsored by Chahinkapa Zoo and Daily News.
“The winning house will receive a zoo basket valued at $200, plus a family-size zoo membership,” Diekman said previously. “If your household is already a zoo member, you will receive the basket valued at $200, plus $100.”
Daily News will also feature the winning household in print and online.
Each musician in the Krew had a turn on vocals, with pieces including a serenade to Linda Palmer, senior and bell choir director at Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton. Palmer was among the more than 30 music lovers of all ages attending the concert. Several audience members wore face masks.
This time around, Kroshus didn’t get as close to the audience during “Roll Out the Barrel.” Nevertheless, the performance included his popular tricks of balancing a trombone on his head and taking the slide tubes as far as they could go.
Music in the Park is traditionally held from 7:30-8:30 p.m. each Wednesday between June-August. While its full schedule is to be announced, several groups are expected to play this summer.
Upcoming concerts will include On the Mend, led by Ed Moore and scheduled to play June 10; Loran Hudson and the Three C’s, scheduled for June 24; and the Soggy Bottom Science Boys, scheduled for July 1.
The Community Band of Wahpeton-Breckenridge and Surrounding Communities, known for their annual “Music Out of the Park” concert in the Wahpeton High School Auditorium, is hoping to perform in July and August. Musicians in the large, all-ages group are currently practicing on their own while waiting for a full rehearsal.
“I’ve communicated with all of our membership,” conductor Kent Loken said. “We’ve got a repertoire of music that we’re hoping to perform soon. I know our whole membership is hoping the same thing. Our hope is just to take things as they come, a day at a time or a week at a time.”
A similar positive attitude was shared during Kroshus & Krew’s performance. The diverse setlist included “Mustang Sally,” “Margaritaville,” “Don’t Worry ‘Bout Nothin’” and “Proud Mary” performed in both the Creedence Clearwater Revival and Tina Turner styles.
“Playing with Tilford is like a box of chocolates,” Goerdt joked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.