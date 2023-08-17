Kroshus & Krew play Music in the Park

Kroshus & Krew played Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter. From left, Ed Moore, Jay Hoherz, Tilford Kroshus, Jimmy Hoaby and Greg Goerdt.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

Concertgoers attending the latest Music in the Park event Wednesday, Aug. 16, enjoyed pleasant weather and the long-awaited return of Kroshus & Krew.

The quintet was originally scheduled to play Wednesday, July 26, but that concert was cancelled due to extreme heat. Before that, Kroshus & Krew played at the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter on Friday, July 21, as part of the Fourth Annual Headwaters Music Festival. The Krew, minus Tilford Kroshus, opened the Music in the Park season with a Wednesday, June 7, performance at the Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park.

Music in the Park continues to be held at 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Souled Out will play Wednesday, Aug. 23, in Chahinkapa Park. Kroshus & Krew are on the schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 30, with a season-ending performance of Steve Worner’s 'Memories' on Wednesday, Sept. 6.


