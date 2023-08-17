Kroshus & Krew play Music in the Park

Music in the Park continues to be held at 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Souled Out will play Wednesday, Aug. 23, in Chahinkapa Park. Kroshus & Krew are on the schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 30, with a season-ending performance of Steve Worner’s 'Memories' on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Concertgoers attending the latest Music in the Park event Wednesday, Aug. 16, enjoyed pleasant weather and the long-awaited return of Kroshus & Krew.
The quintet was originally scheduled to play Wednesday, July 26, but that concert was cancelled due to extreme heat. Before that, Kroshus & Krew played at the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter on Friday, July 21, as part of the Fourth Annual Headwaters Music Festival. The Krew, minus Tilford Kroshus, opened the Music in the Park season with a Wednesday, June 7, performance at the Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park.
“I think it’s been going really well,” Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Brad Edwardson said about the 2023 Music in the Park season. “When we started, we weren’t quite done with the ground around the shelter. Then one day, it was too darn hot, which is why they’re playing now. But as of right now, the band shelter is working out well. It’s got some amenities, like our deck, and everybody seems to like it.”
The audience also liked Kroshus & Krew’s music. Kroshus was joined by Greg Goerdt, Jimmy Hoaby, Jay Hoherz and Ed Moore. Their setlist included favorites like “Joy to the World,” “Have I Told You Lately,” “Roll Out the Barrel,” “Down on the Corner” and “Margaritaville.”
“Greg’s got a song about Willie and his friends,” Kroshus said as the lead-in to “Down on the Corner.”
A grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts provides some of the funding for Music in the Park. The council is supported by the North Dakota Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Music in the Park continues to be held at 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Souled Out will play Wednesday, Aug. 23, in Chahinkapa Park. Kroshus & Krew are on the schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 30, with a season-ending performance of Steve Worner’s “Memories” on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
“I’d like to see it extend a little bit more,” Edwardson said. “We could go 1-2 weeks earlier and maybe 1-2 weeks later and see how that goes. There are other bands that we can also start bringing in.”
The Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter is a city and community amenity, Edwardson said. It can be thought of like a basketball court, open to the public beyond specific events.
“If there’s kids who want to start a band, this is the perfect place for them to come and practice, rather than be in the basement or garage,” Edwardson said.