Kruger person of interest, currently not defendant, in murder case

Anthony Kruger

Richland County District Court Judge Bradley Cruff has changed the bail order for Anthony Eugene Kruger, 33, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

A hearing was held Tuesday, Feb. 7, one day after the Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office motioned that a murder charge against Kruger be dismissed without prejudice. The “without prejudice” clause is crucial.



Tags