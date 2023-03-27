Kruger pleads not guilty in drug, firearm charges

Anthony Eugene Kruger, 33, Breckenridge, Minnesota, plead not guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm at a preliminary hearing, Monday, March 27. The hearing came at the request of Kruger’s defense attorney Jonathan Green and was meant to contest the existence of probable cause for the methamphetamine charges.
Kruger had been arrested on murder charges for the murder of Jeremiah Medenwald. However this charge was dropped without prejudice.
The preliminary hearing brought Bardo Francisco Mendez, a special agent for the North Dakota Bureau of Investigation, to the stand to testify.
After questioning and a cross examination it was determined that there was probable cause for the methamphetamine charges. Green did not contest the probable cause for the firearm possession charges.
The contest of probable cause came from Kruger’s lack of admittance towards pieces of evidence regarding the drug charges including a backpack which contained methamphetamine and was considered Kruger’s property by a witness.
“Here today I will submit that the court does have probable cause for the gun. That Mr. Kruger indeed, that the court believes that Mr. Krueger did admit to that. Mr. Kruger did not admit to the drugs, he did not admit to the backpack,” Green said.
The preliminary hearing ended with judge Bradley A. Cuff finding that there was probable cause.
“I agree with Mr. Green that the statements by the person who identified the backpack as belonging to Mr. Kruger were self-serving, but they do constitute probable cause,” Cuff said.