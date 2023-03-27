Kruger pleads not guilty in drug, firearm charges

Defendant Anthony Kruger and defense attorney Jon Green.

 Levi Jones • Daily News

Anthony Eugene Kruger, 33, Breckenridge, Minnesota, plead not guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm at a preliminary hearing, Monday, March 27. The hearing came at the request of Kruger’s defense attorney Jonathan Green and was meant to contest the existence of probable cause for the methamphetamine charges.

Kruger had been arrested on murder charges for the murder of Jeremiah Medenwald. However this charge was dropped without prejudice.



