Kubela new WPSD board president, Hauschild vice president

Wahpeton Public Schools District Superintendent Michael Kaiser and departing School Board Vice President Art Nelson shared a moment during Nelson's last board meeting Wednesday, July 12.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

The longest-serving current directors of the Wahpeton School Board are now among its administrators.

President Jake Kubela and Vice President Mike Hauschild were elected by their peers Wednesday, July 12. A nine-member body, the Wahpeton School Board traditionally meets monthly with Superintendent Michael Kaiser and Business Manager Keri Wiest.

Outgoing Wahpeton School Board director Scott Thiel, left, says goodbye to Superintendent Michael Kaiser. Watching are, from left, incoming directors Brooke Hills and Matt Vetter and Zimmerman Elementary School Principal Rosemary Hardie.
The 2023-2024 Wahpeton School Board, including newcomers Brooke Hills, left, back to the camera, Matt Vetter, top center, and Rob Dohman, top right.


