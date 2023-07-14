Kubela new WPSD board president, Hauschild vice president

Outgoing Wahpeton School Board director Scott Thiel, left, says goodbye to Superintendent Michael Kaiser. Watching are, from left, incoming directors Brooke Hills and Matt Vetter and Zimmerman Elementary School Principal Rosemary Hardie.
The longest-serving current directors of the Wahpeton School Board are now among its administrators.
President Jake Kubela and Vice President Mike Hauschild were elected by their peers Wednesday, July 12. A nine-member body, the Wahpeton School Board traditionally meets monthly with Superintendent Michael Kaiser and Business Manager Keri Wiest.
Kubela was first elected to the school board by write-in votes in 2015. Hauschild was first elected in 2012. The offices of school board president and vice president each have a one-year term. The 2022-2023 education year included President Damon DeVillers and Vice President Art Nelson.
“Art, thanks for your leadership on the board,” Kaiser said. “I appreciate your leadership and your visionary thinking in terms of strategic planning and the value you brought there.”
Three new board directors elected in June took office Wednesday. They are Robb Dohman and Brooke Hills, each serving the city of Wahpeton, and Matthew Vetter, who represents the rural community south of North Dakota Highway 13. Dohman and Hills received the most votes in a race that included incumbent Scott Thiel. Vetter received the most votes in the race opposite Nelson. DeVillers, who served the city, did not run for reelection. He did not attend Wednesday’s meeting.
“Scott, I also want to thank you for your service to the board,” Kaiser said. “I appreciate your experience as a former educator and willingness to speak your mind and let us know what’s going on.”
Kaiser also thanked DeVillers for his leadership.
“These outgoing board members have brought 30 years of experience. They will be missed. It’s often a thankless job to be a board member, so thank you very much,” Kaiser said.
Dan Spellerberg, Southeast Region Career and Technology Center director, thanked Nelson and Thiel for their time on the SRCTC board. Spellerberg presented each man with a commemorative plaque.
“It’s been an honor, truly an honor. It’s been awesome to work with these great people,” Spellerberg said.
Wahpeton Public Schools District includes four schools: Zimmerman Elementary School, Wahpeton Elementary School, Wahpeton Middle School and Wahpeton High School. Zimmerman Principal and Special Education Director Rosemary Hardie attended Wednesday’s meeting. Technology Coordinator Scott Albertson was also present, as was Dr. David Woods II, high school dean of students and teacher of junior-level English.
The Wahpeton School Board also includes director Michelle Nelson. She is on the same three-year election cycle as Hauschild and Kubela, with all up for reelection in 2024. The board is completed with directors Kathy Dimmer, Matt Dockter and Lisa Graves, who are up for reelection in 2025.
Action taken Wednesday’s also included keeping Bell Bank as the district’s current authorized depository, Smith, Strege and Fredricksen, Ltd. as the official attorney and Daily News as the official newspaper.
The next Wahpeton School Board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the district office in Wahpeton High School. Wahpeton Public Schools District will begin the 2023-2024 education year on Tuesday, Aug. 22.