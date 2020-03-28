Kyle DeVries agency achieves Premier Agency status

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – The Kyle DeVries agency of Wahpeton is one of just 12 Farmers Union Insurance agencies in the state to achieve “Premier Agency” status, a highly coveted designation within the company.
“This is an elite group that represents about 10 percent of our agent force in the state,” said Kevin Ressler, Chief Sales, Marketing and Brand Officer for Farmers Union Insurance. “They are being recognized for their high level of service, sales and marketing.”
Ressler said qualifying agencies had to meet a number of benchmarks and goals. The Kyle DeVries agency will be branded as a Premier Agency for the year.
As such, it will receive various items including a $250 donation to a charitable organization of the agency’s choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.