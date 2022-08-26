Labor Day celebration planned for Bagg Farm

The Bagg Bonanza Farm is saying goodbye to summer.

Located 12 miles west of Wahpeton, just outside Mooreton, North Dakota, the farm will be open from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5. The Labor Day party is a tradition at the local landmark.



