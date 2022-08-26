Labor Day celebration planned for Bagg Farm

The Bagg Bonanza Farm is saying goodbye to summer.
Located 12 miles west of Wahpeton, just outside Mooreton, North Dakota, the farm will be open from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5. The Labor Day party is a tradition at the local landmark.
“We are closing in on the end of the season and it’s time to celebrate,” the farm stated on Facebook.
Tours of the farm cost $10 for adults and $2.50 for ages 6-12. They are free for guests under age 6. No gate fee will be charged.
“We’ll have tours going on all day long,” volunteer Norma Nosek said.
Nosek and the Bagg Bonanza Farm volunteers eagerly await the Labor Day visitors. They have planned for at least 100 guests.
“Our garden has done exceptionally well,” Nosek said. “It’s produced tremendously. I don’t have red tomatoes yet, but I’ve canned 79 pints and 50 quarts of pickled beets, as well as 50 quarts of dill pickles and 10 quarts of bread and butter pickles.”
Items from the Bagg Bonanza Farm’s garden will be served to Labor Day guests. For $15 per person, visitors will be offered roast pork or roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, bread dressing, green beans, Asian coleslaw, pickled beets, dill pickles and bread and butter.
“We’ll also have our pie and ice cream social, which is not included in the cost of a meal. It’s $5 per person,” Nosek said.
Meals will be served in the air conditioned Mule Barn. Labor Day visitors can also enjoy the music of Steve Worner, performing his “Memories” concert. Worner is scheduled to play from 12-3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5.
“It is a celebration,” Nosek said. “We’re so happy that we’ve got the farm in the condition it is in. It’s absolutely beautiful. Our buildings are in good conditions.”
Nosek is proud of the Bagg Bonanza Farm and its land.
“I always tell the tour guides, ‘Take them to the garden.’ The flowers are wonderful. It looks excellent,” she said.
