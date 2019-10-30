The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) released its August 2019 issue of the Minnesota Employment Review on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
This review was published through the Labor Market Information (LMI) Office which examines labor market conditions and key economic indicators statewide. The review provides information on an overview of the state, industry snapshots, economic indicators, and regional analysis.
According to Research Analyst of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Derek Teed, it is important to assess the health of Minnesota’s economy through unemployment statistics. DEED unemployment statistics show that Minnesota has a much larger labor force participation rate at 70 percent versus the U.S. at 63.6 percent. Additionally, Minnesota’s unemployment rate is 3.4 percent compared to the U.S. at 4 percent. Wilkin County has a labor force of 3,713 and the unemployment rate is at 3.6 percent.
According to economists, a healthy unemployment rate is approximately 4-6 percent.
Furthermore, lower rates of unemployment are seen as inflationary due to the upward pressure on salaries, whereas higher rates threaten a decrease in consumer spending.
The occupations that employ the most Minnesotans are teachers, followed by retail salespersons, personal and home care aides, registered nurses, combined food preparation and serving workers, and cashiers.
Given these numbers, high-employing occupations are significant when considering policy changes, new businesses, and future careers.
The leading industry with the most impact on Minnesotans is professional, scientific and technical services. Ambulatory health care, education, management of companies, and wholesalers follow. Determining this impact is accomplished by looking at what industries increase the combination of their employment and wages the most.
The Minnesota Index decreased in July 2019 as average weekly manufacturing hours dropped, wage and salary employment declined, and the state’s unemployment rate reached 3.4 percent.
The Minnesota Index combines four state-level indicators to summarize current economic activity in the state. These state-level indicators are non-farm wage and salary employment, average weekly manufacturing hours, statewide unemployment rate, and wage and salary disbursements adjusted for inflation.
These indicators are used to track and assess the direction and strength of the state’s economy.
