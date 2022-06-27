Lagodinski honored Sunday at Jubilee Mass

No one who puts a hand to the plow but still looks back is fit for service in the kingdom of God, according to the Gospel of Luke.
The message was shared Sunday, June 26 upon the 50th anniversary of the Rev. Dale Lagodinski’s ordination to the priesthood. Parishioners and visitors filled St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton.
“Thanks be to God for these 50 years of shepherding and for all who have shepherded me,” Lagodinski, known to his parish as “Father Dale,” wrote in the Jubilee Mass’ commemorative program.
Lagodinski’s Jubilee Mass was expected to include participation and attendance by approximately 40 priests, Daily News previously reported. The celebration featured Bishop John T. Folda, Diocese of Fargo, who gave the homily.
“‘I will follow you wherever you go,’” Folda said, quoting the Gospel and using it as a springboard for comments on Lagodinski’s anniversary.
Folda said he was reminded of the words of St. Vincent de Paul. More than 400 years ago, de Paul dedicated much work to the formation of priests.
“He said very simply, ‘How great is a good priest?’” Folda said.
In addition to Lagodinski and Folda, the Jubilee Mass included seven principal concelebrants: the Revs. John Becker, Phillip Rask, Eugene Tiffany, Al Bitz, Phillip Ackerman, Gerald Braun and Timothy Schroeder. The opening processional, as well as other moments in the ceremony, included several priests arriving and gathering upon and around St. John’s’ altar.
“Those worlds of St. Vincent de Paul, I think, could be a reference to the priest himself — a good priest truly is great, right? But I also think it says something about God’s care for His people. How great a gift from God is a good priest. I think we can use both meanings today in this celebration,” Folda said.
Prior to his Jubilee Mass, the nearly 76-year-old Lagodinski reflected on how serving the Lord has been a growing experience. He has served with St. John’s since 1996 and intends to serve “for a few years more,” according to the mass program.
“Words cannot describe what these past 25 years at St. John’s have meant to me,” Lagodinski wrote. “You have become my family and my home. I am so grateful for the patient kindness of so many.”
Lagodinski heard and answered his call at a young age, never looking back while staying the course, Folda said Sunday.
“Even now, he is our most senior active pastor in the Diocese of Fargo,” Folda said about Lagodinski.
Joy is the most infallible sign of God’s presence, Folda said, quoting French philosophy.
“I think you would all agree with me that Father Dale certainly lives his priesthood joyfully,” Folda said. “Through that priesthood, he reminds us that God is with us.”
Lagodinski is known as who stands as one who cares, loves and wishes to share the gift of faith with everyone he meets.
“Once again, ‘How great is a good priest?’ How great is the good priest that we celebrate today, who set his hand to the plow and never took it off? How great is our God, who looks after us so mercifully through His good grace,” Folda said.
A social and meal, including short ribs by Jeremy Remily and side dishes by Prante’s, Wahpeton, followed the Jubilee Mass. Both events were made possible thanks to volunteers led by St. John’s’ Jubilee Committee.
“My daily prayer is that each liturgy we celebrate, especially each Sunday Eucharist we celebrate, may draw us ever more profoundly into reverence for our God and for all those loved by God, all people of every race, language and creed,” Lagodinski wrote.
