The Outdoor Learning Center (OLC) at Lake Metigoshe State Park is hosting a day camp on December 31, 2019, for youth ages 10-12, focusing on winter survival.
Camp will start indoors with various discussions and hands-on activities on various survival scenarios such as starting fires, making shelters, tying knots, finding food/water, and orienteering skills.
Registration opens at 10 a.m. on Nov. 13 via www.ticketleap.com and closes at 11:59 a.m. on Dec. 17. Families from out of the area that has a child or children wanting to participate in this day camp are encouraged to reserve one of the Lake Metigoshe State Park cabins or yurt. To check availability or make reservations, please call 1-800-807-4723 or visit www.parkrec.nd.gov.
The camp will take place from 8:30 a.m.-4 pm. The registration fee is $40/participant and includes lunch as well as an afternoon snack. Several goals for this camp include getting youth outdoors, teaching participants valuable life skills, educate participants about various natural resources, promoting outdoor safety, and for participants to enjoy the park.
The morning will be spent indoors learning different survival skills before heading outdoors for the afternoon to test their skills in a survival scenario. Participants should bring a sled because the day will conclude with a few trips down the park’s sledding hill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.