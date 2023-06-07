Mayor Brett Lambrecht and the Wahpeton City Council publicly thanked the Wahpeton Police Department and other law enforcement agencies Monday, June 5.

The Wahpeton Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Breckenridge Police Department, Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Southern Valley Special Response Team (SRT) all responded to a Saturday, June 3 event.



