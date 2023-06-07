Mayor Brett Lambrecht and the Wahpeton City Council publicly thanked the Wahpeton Police Department and other law enforcement agencies Monday, June 5.
The Wahpeton Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Breckenridge Police Department, Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Southern Valley Special Response Team (SRT) all responded to a Saturday, June 3 event.
Shawn Lane, 37, has been charged with attempted murder and discharge of a firearm within the city of Wahpeton. Lane allegedly shot his cousin in the chest and then remained in his Wahpeton apartment until he was removed from there by officers executing a search warrant.
Lane remains in the Richland County Jail, Wahpeton, as of Wednesday, June 7. Deputy Chief Tim Appell, Wahpeton Police Department, spoke Monday before the city council.
“Chief Anderson wanted me to remind people again about signing up for Everbridge,” Appell said.
Everbridge provides emergency notifications and weather warning alerts. Anyone wanting Everbridge notifications can sign up by visiting co.richland.nd.us or Wahpeton.com.
On Saturday, June 3, Daily News reported that a shelter in place order notification was sent from the Wilkin County, Minnesota, dispatch office. This subsequently created confusion for Wahpeton residents. Council members learned Monday that the shelter in place order was intended for residents in the immediate vicinity of the shooting location.
“The notification went out to only a six-block radius from the area of the incident,” Appell said. “We received a few calls from people who were beyond that area and weren’t notified.”
Lambrecht said the officers responding Saturday acted professionally. He praised the coordination among multiple agencies.
Capital improvements plan passes
With a 5-0 vote, the Wahpeton City Council adopted a capital improvements plan for the years 2024-2028. The 119-page plan, which can be viewed at wahpeton.com, includes descriptions of significant upcoming projects.
The largest anticipated project, No. 209, entails water treatment plant process replacement and redundancy improvements. As of Monday, June 5, it was expected to cost $15 million, with work starting in 2028.
“(The) consequence of doing nothing is (that) we continue to have no redundancy in a number of items built into the plant,” according to project information. “(This makes) the plant vulnerable when a piece of equipment goes down and also (makes) proper maintenance (of) equipment challenging due to the limited amount of time equipment can be down.”
Other projects include No. 529, entailing the Homestead Addition’s first phase’s perimeter work. This includes intersection improvements, water main looping, a sanitary lift station installation and ditch improvements. The project is expected to cost $4,144,495, with work starting in 2024.
“This project will get necessary infrastructure into the development,” according to information.
Also of note
The council finance and public works subcommittees are scheduled to have their next meetings Monday, June 12 and their last meetings of the month on Monday, June 26. The Wahpeton City Council is scheduled to have its last meeting of the month at 5 p.m. Monday, June 19.
Things will be unique for the first half of July. The council will not meet at 5 p.m. Monday, July 3, but at 5 p.m. Monday, July 10. Council members were reminded about how it is often difficult to guarantee a quorum of members when meetings are held so close to a holiday.
Barring any changes, the Wahpeton City Council will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, July 10 followed by council subcommittees meeting Tuesday, July 11.
Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb, 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz and Councilman at large Kelly McNary were absent from the June 5 meeting.