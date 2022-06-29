Lambrecht sworn in as Wahpeton mayor

Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht, the city’s 31st mayor to date, was among the local leaders sworn into office Tuesday, June 28. Family members of Lambrecht, elected earlier in June to a four-year term as mayor, also attended a Wahpeton City Council reorganization meeting.
Lambrecht indicated Tuesday that increased communication among and from council members would be part of his time in office. Lambrecht said he will offer more opportunities at council meetings for information and comments to be shared, along with the Mayor’s Minute Update previously established by Steve Dale.
In addition to Mayor Lambrecht, 1st Ward Councilman Chad Perdue, 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, Councilman at large Kelly McNary and Councilman at large Cory Unruh were sworn in by Wahpeton City Attorney Brittany Hatting. While Bohn and McNary are re-elected incumbents, Perdue and Unruh are first-time council members. All were elected to a four-year term in office.
Council member wanted
Prior to his election as mayor, Lambrecht served as an at-large Wahpeton councilman. There is currently an opening to serve the last two years of a city council term expiring in 2024.
“If a vacancy occurs, the council may call a special election to fill that vacancy through the unexpired term or may, after 15 days from the date of such vacancy (in this case, July 13, 2022), appoint a person qualified to act as a council member,” Hatting said.
The position is open to anyone residing in the city of Wahpeton. Interested individuals can reach out to Wahpeton City Hall or a Wahpeton council member.
"Several inquiries have been received regarding the at-large council position vacancy," Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe wrote to council members. "If you receive inquiries about how a council vacancy can be filled please direct people to the city website's Public Notices section. People interested in being considered for appointment can send an email statement of interest to DarcieH@wahpeton.com or mail to City Hall by 4 p.m. on July 22, 2022."
“We appreciate people who spend their time trying to make the city better,” Hatting said.
Under Wahpeton’s ordinances, the use of a special election rather than by appointment to fill the open city council position would be mandatory upon the submission of a petition signed by at least 5 percent of the qualified electors that voted in the last general election.
New leaders
Following the swearing ins, 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz was approved as Wahpeton’s council president. The council president serves as acting mayor whenever the mayor is unable to serve or attend a city of Wahpeton function. Following the council president is the council vice president. McNary was approved for this title.
Lambrecht also announced the new membership of Wahpeton’s council subcommittees:
• Finance, Personnel and Economic Development — Chaired by Bohn, with Goltz as vice chair and Unruh as a member; the fourth membership position will be filled by Wahpeton’s next council member
• Public Works and Safety — Chaired by McNary, with 4th Ward Councilman Dr. David Woods II as vice chair and Perdue and Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb as members
Both committees currently meet at 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays and Tuesdays of the month. Their meetings are usually held in the Wahpeton City Hall Community Room, with the finance committee meeting before the public works committee. Daily News will announce any changes in meeting times, dates and locations.
In addition to the council subcommittees, the Wahpeton Planning Commission will welcome new members. Both Jesse Sedler and Bryan Wolfgram were unanimously approved as commission members by the city council.
Several Wahpeton officials, including Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe, Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski, Assessor Carla Broadland, Community Development Director Chris DeVries and Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson, attended the reorganization meeting. Former Mayor Steve Dale was also in attendance.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 5 at Wahpeton City Hall.
