Lambrecht Wahpeton’s mayor with 737 votes; 646 votes for others

Wahpeton Councilman at large Brett Lambrecht has been elected to serve a four-year term as the city’s next mayor, its 31st to date.
Unofficial results from the Tuesday, June 14 city elections have Lambrecht receiving 737 out of 1,383 total votes, or nearly 53.3 percent of the vote. Incumbent Mayor Steve Dale received 334 votes (24.15 percent), followed by lawyer Nicholas Nelson (168 votes; 12.15 percent) and 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz (143 votes; more than 10.3 percent). There was one write-in vote, making 646 votes for candidates other than Lambrecht.
“I’m excited and I’m ready for the challenge,” Lambrecht said. “I want to work with the people to continue making Wahpeton the best place to live.”
Wahpeton’s next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, June 20. It will be followed by a 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 reorganization meeting which will include determining the makeup of council sub-committees.
Two candidates were elected for four-year terms as at-large city council members. Voters could choose up to two candidates and 2,450 total votes were cast in this race. Incumbent Councilman Kelly McNary received 992 votes, representing nearly 40.5 percent of the results. He was followed by businessman Cory Unruh, who received 618 votes (more than 25.2 percent of the votes).
“I’m glad I can be part of the voice of the community for Wahpeton again,” McNary said. “I will continue to be a voice for community members and try to help them however I can. I will continue to have their wants and needs represented. I will continue to do the job I’m doing and if I can improve, I will certainly do so.”
Unruh said it is a great honor to serve the city of Wahpeton.
“I had some great competition and I pulled through. It was a very nice honor to be chosen for the city council. It’s going to be interesting. There’s going to be some issues. We’re winding down from the pandemic. High inflation has a lot of people having more heebie jeebies about spending. It’s good to have some new challenges.”
Unelected at-large Wahpeton City Council candidates included incumbent Lane Wateland, who received 475 votes (nearly 19.4 percent), and Nicole Colón, who is continuing her education in social work and received 357 votes (nearly 14.6 percent). There were eight write-in votes.
In addition to Dale and Wateland, 1st Ward Councilwoman Abby Carlson will also be departing from the nine-member Wahpeton City Council. Carlson, who did not run for re-election, was succeeded by businessman Chad Perdue, who received 269 out of 270 votes in an uncontested race.
Incumbent Tiana Bohn, Wahpeton’s 3rd Ward councilwoman, received 227 out of 229 votes in another uncontested race. Unlike at-large candidates, Wahpeton’s ward candidates only have to be elected by residents of their specific ward.
Along with 2nd Ward Councilman Goltz and the candidates elected Tuesday, the Wahpeton City Council will include Councilman Dr. David Woods II, 4th Ward, and Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb. As of Wednesday, June 15, it is unknown who will serve the last two years of Lambrecht’s unexpired term as an at-large councilman.
Wahpeton voters also elected three park board commissioners from a pool of four candidates. Commissioners serve four-year terms.
Incumbent Brian Watson received the most votes, 942 total, out of 3,223 cast. Watson’s more than 29.2 percent share of the voting results compares to fellow incumbent Debra Tobias. She received 836 votes, or nearly 26 percent. Candidate Cortney Mann received 767 votes, or 23.80 percent. While candidate Zachary Hatting was not elected Tuesday, he received 666 votes, or nearly 20.7 percent. There were 12 write-in votes.
“I think that our programs should be available to everyone, no matter what their age is,” Watson said previously.
The Wahpeton Park Board, a five-member body, also includes commissioners Tyler Gripentrog and Roger Jensen. President Joe Schreiner is outgoing.
Election results are available at vote.nd.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.