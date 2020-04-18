Land O’Lakes, Inc. donated nearly 40,000 pounds of LAND O LAKES® Macaroni & Cheese to North Country Food Bank through the Land O’Lakes First Run Program.
The First Run Program has donated more than 5 million pounds of product since it was established in 2010. The program is committed to donating truckloads of fresh product year-round, made specifically for food banks to help alleviate hunger across the United States.
“As a national, farmer-owned cooperative, Land O’Lakes is committed to helping the growing number of people who struggle to put food on their table, especially during this unpredictable and uncertain time,” said Sheilah Stewart, SVP & General Counsel, Land O’Lakes, Inc. “The First Run program provides a unique opportunity for Land O’Lakes to offer nutritious products to families in need.”
“We are very grateful for Land O’Lakes’ support in the fight against hunger,” said Susie Novak Boelter, executive director of North Country Food Bank. “This donation of macaroni and cheese is especially valuable to people in need at this time — when people need help more than ever.” For more information on how to get involved in the fight against hunger, please visit www.northcountryfoodbank.org
For more information on Land O’Lakes’ commitment to the community, visit at www.landolakesinc.com/responsibility.
About Land O’Lakes, Inc.
Land O’Lakes, Inc., one of America’s premier agribusiness and food companies, is a member-owned cooperative with industry-leading operations that span the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods.
With 2019 annual sales of $14 billion, Land O’Lakes is one of the nation’s largest cooperatives, ranking 216 on the Fortune 500. Building on a legacy of more than 97 years of operation, Land O’Lakes today operates some of the most respected brands in agribusiness and food production including LAND O LAKES® Dairy Foods, Purina Animal Nutrition, WinField United and Truterra, LLC. The company does business in all 50 states and more than 60 countries. Land O’Lakes, Inc. corporate headquarters are located in Arden Hills, Minn.
North Country Food Bank
One of five food banks in Minnesota, North Country Food Bank is the sole distributor of surplus quality food and non-food products in northwest and west central Minnesota. It serves a 21-county area including Becker, Beltrami, Clearwater, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Otter Tail, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Roseau, Stevens, Traverse, Wadena, and Wilkin counties, and Grand Forks, ND. In addition, North Country serves the Anishinaabe reservations that occupy some of the same geography as these counties. These reservations include White Earth, Red Lake, and Leech Lake. Throughout its service area, North Country provides food and non-food products to its 220 partner agencies (food shelves and other non-profit organizations that address food insecurity) as well as directly to people in need.
