Landon Ralph, 14, an eighth grader at Wahpeton Middle School, is the winner of Wahpeton Middle School’s first annual “Amazing Shake” competition.
The entire middle school student body, 280 youth total, took part in the initial round in April. From there, 30 students from grades 6-8 advanced to the second round, which took place at Daily News and News Monitor’s Wahpeton office.
“I wasn’t excited at first,” Ralph said. “I thought, ‘Well, I’ll do this and I won’t move on.’ Then, when I started doing the Amazing Shake, it got to be fun. I started moving ahead it it became, ‘I’m good at it, so I might as well try to do it my best.’ It really was a learning experience, to do one thing and realize that you do like it.”
Ralph was among the top 16 youth participating in the third round, a social at ComDel Innovation, Wahpeton. He, Jasmyn Benedict and Cadence Hill all participated in the fourth and final round, a business lunch with North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Democratic-Nonpartisan League-District 25, and Perry Miller, a county commissioner representing Richland County, North Dakota.
“What an amazing program the Amazing Shake is for teaching Wahpeton students important life skills,” Mitskog said. “I was very impressed with the three finalists and believe they will be our future leaders.”
Jessica Stoppleworth, middle school choir teacher, also organized the local Amazing Shake. Introduced and trademarked at the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, the Amazing Shake has a purpose of preparing students for real life.
“It’s specifically about the difficult but necessary parts of real life, especially in the workplace,” Stoppleworth said. “All of the things we practiced during this contest may occur in real life. You might have to fire someone someday. You might need to ask for a raise. You might need to give a toast. You might need to deal with an angry customer.”
Every school does its best to make sure that students are knowledgeable, but even being the smartest person in the room is not enough, Stoppleworth said.
“Without certain life skills you won’t be able to find success. We understand that these skills are essential for our students to be successful in our changing world. This is a contest and there is only one winner out of 280 students. Many students had to learn how to lose with grace and composure and then move on. That has been an important lesson, too,” Stoppleworth said.
The youngest child of Jeff and Melissa Ralph, Landon Ralph is considering carrying on the unofficial family legacy.
“My whole family is in teaching and I think I want to go into it. I think I want to be an elementary history teacher. Or a social studies teacher. That’s what my brother does and I think that’s what I want to do,” Ralph said.
The folks at ComDel Innovation are proud to have hosted an Amazing Shake event.
“I thought the participants were refreshing,” said Beth Shaffer, a supplier management coordinator and production planner and buyer. “It was fun to interact with them and to hear about what they like to do and what they hope to pursue in the future. All the candidates that I spoke to responded in a positive and well thought out way and also came across as genuine in their answers to my questions. I hope the school continues this program — I’m in for next year!
Ricki White, an onboarding ambassador with ComDel, agrees.
“It was so thrilling to watch and be a part of this project. The students were such an inspiring group of young adults, they showed courage, vulnerability, and put their best foot forward as they interacted with our team at ComDel Innovation. Everyone couldn’t stop smiling! I am proud to see the next future leaders of our community willing to put themselves out there and have some fun in the process. I hope our company is given another opportunity to be a part of the Amazing Shake event next year,” White said.
Saying that having to choose a winner was a difficult decision, Mitskog repeated her congratulations to Ralph. The young adult, who considers himself to be outgoing, participates in four sports: football, basketball, track and baseball.
“Landon is easy-going and calm under pressure, which served him well,” Stoppleworth said. “More importantly, he is an authentically kind and approachable young man, more so than most adults I’ve met in my life. He knows how to use friendliness and his wonderful sense of humor to bring people in and navigate tense situations, which was very evident in the final round. He’s a natural leader. People gravitate towards him and they trust him, as they should. I truly hope that Landon’s classmates connect those qualities with Landon’s success, because they are most certainly one and the same.”
ComDel employees encourage youth to look at the success of the Amazing Shake as a group endeavor.
“It was a great experience for the kids. They all were so engaged with conversations and seemed very comfortable talking to the adults. I enjoyed the discussions I had with the ones that I spoke to,” Human Resources Director Deb Sittarich said.
“It was a pleasure to interact with the Wahpeton Middle School students who had advanced to the ‘sweet 16’ of the Amazing Shake. The students were engaging in their conversational skills and all did a great job. It’s great to see true lifelong soft skills being emphasized and honed at this level of education. The ability to effective communicate and create a rapport are critical life skills,” Chief Operating Officer Art Nelson said.
The community as a whole needs to promote the Amazing Shake and programs like it, Miller said.
“The Amazing Shake is the type of program our students will benefit from greatly. It interactively teaches them how to conduct themselves when meeting people or on the job. It was a pleasure to be involved,” he said.
Ralph, by his own account, is someone who can express himself, fully and personally answer a question, and speak enough to make a point. He is proud to represent his family and his school.
“They’ve done a great thing that’s going to prepare their kids for the future,” Ralph said. “For the younger students, don’t be afraid. We had three sixth graders going into the third round. It doesn’t matter what age you are. We’re all given the same chance and you’ve just got to do it.”
