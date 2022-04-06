Lane Wateland running for re-election to Wahpeton City Council

Wahpeton Councilman at large Lane Wateland, the current council president, addressed the big question concerning his re-election bid.
Running for a second consecutive four-year term on the Wahpeton City Council, Wateland told Daily News in 2018 that “this will be my last term no matter what.” As he faces the possibility of a fourth city council term — Wateland previously served from 2006-2010 before being elected again in 2014 — Wateland is now saying that times have changed.
“I know I said four years ago that I wasn’t going to run again,” Wateland said. “Too much has come up since then. My biggest goals are getting this personnel issue put to rest so we can move forward from it, continuing the implementation of design standards in the city of Wahpeton and getting our projects moving forward, like the Homestead Addition. I’ve been a part of that initial development and we need to see it through.”
In addition to Wateland, incumbent Wahpeton Councilman at large Kelly McNary and resident Cory Unruh are also running for the available two council member at large positions. Daily News previously interviewed McNary about his campaign and in the interest of equal time, has reached out to Unruh.
Wateland’s current responsibilities include serving as council president. In December 2021, he presided over a hearing that concluded with Wahpeton Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski being ordered to complete 30 days suspension without pay. Miranowski had been accused of allegedly falsifying documents with complaints of alleged behavior by Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale. The following month, Miranowski’s suspension was completed and Dale issued a public apology for alleged improper conduct on the evening of Nov. 9, 2021.
The December hearing allowed Wateland and other city leaders the opportunity to speak about the importance of moving forward, putting an end to longstanding factions among city leadership and residents (told as “war stories”) and resolving professional differences.
“We need to be a city of growth,” 4th Ward Councilman Dr. David Woods II said previously. “We are going to be a city of growth. We are not going to live in the past with these doggone war stories.”
Wateland reiterated his support for new understanding.
“We’re putting a closure on this personnel issue and just moving forward,” he said.
A life-long resident of Wahpeton, Wateland is a father and grandfather who spent 25 years as an officer for the North Dakota National Guard and 29 years with the Wahpeton Fire Department. In addition to serving as council president — current technology allows him to do so remotely or in person — Wateland is chairman of the council’s finance, personnel and economic development subcommittee.
“We’re in the process of implementing design standards for the city and we want them to meet the city’s needs,” Wateland said. “We want to have normal streets for parking, sidewalks that can be ridden on and attention to safety issues that were gone away from in the past. We’re looking for new, family-friendly neighborhoods.”
As of Wednesday, April 6, Wahpeton now has enough city election candidates for all available offices to be filled. The city election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14, the same day as the North Dakota primary.
Prospective candidates have until 4 p.m. Monday, April 11 to file for the Wahpeton city election. All candidates are running for four-year terms in office. Here are some of the other races and candidates that will be on the ballot:
• Mayor — Incumbent Steve Dale, 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz and Councilman at large Brett Lambrecht
• 1st Ward — Resident Chad Perdue; incumbent 1st Ward Councilwoman Abby Carlson is not running for re-election
• 3rd Ward — Incumbent Tiana Bohn
• Wahpeton Park Board commissioner at large, three seats — Resident Zach Hatting, incumbent Deb Tobias and incumbent Brian Watson
“Wahpeton’s going through some major changes right now with the Homestead Addition and new housing including the Westdale additions,” Wateland said. “There’s a lot of complications there that need to get straightened out over the next few years. I want to be around to allow for smooth sailing and have these hit the ground running.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.