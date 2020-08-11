HORACE, N.D. — Interstate Engineering is pleased to announce the addition of Eric Larson to the office team in Horace, North Dakota.
Larson, a professional engineer registered in the state of North Dakota, specializes in transportation engineering. He joins the team with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from North Dakota State University.
His understanding of engineering principles, along with his drive to succeed, will make him an asset to the team.
“I love providing solutions to problems and enjoy the satisfaction that accompanies a job well done,” Larson said. “I hope to continue positive client relations and help surrounding communities grow safely and efficiently.”
Eric, along with the rest of the Horace team, can be found at 1903 12th Avenue SW and can be reached by phone at 701-252-0234.
Interstate Engineering is a civil engineering, surveying, and planning firm headquartered in Jamestown, North Dakota. With over 100 professionals on staff, Interstate Engineering serves municipal, county, state, and tribal governments in addition to private individuals and corporations.
Incorporated in 1976, Interstate Engineering has been part of North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming for over 40 years.
