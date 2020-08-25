Larson seeks reelection for second term on county board

Three Wilkin County Board of Commissioners seats will be on the ballot in November.
Fifth District County Commissioner and Board Chair Dennis Larson is seeking re-election for his second term and is running unopposed.
“There’s still unfinished business. There are a few things that we got started that I’d like to see through,” Larson said. “Serving on the board has been interesting – it’s stimulating that way and I have a desire to continue serving.”
Larson has been the owner/operator of Bois de Sioux Mobile Home Estates in Breckenridge, Minnesota, since 1985. Raised on the family farm in Campbell, Minnesota, Larson said he’s only spent about two years of his life outside of Wilkin County, when he attended college in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
“I was away from the county for very little. Otherwise, I spent my entire life in the county,” Larson said. “I feel like I have a handle on things and have been exposed to different facets of local government.”
Additionally, Larson thinks his service on a number of local boards and committees has given him the experience he needs to continue leading at the county level. He serves Breckenridge on its public utility board, housing authority and port authority.
“It’s been great and I have thoroughly enjoyed serving on the board,” Larson said. “There have been a few rocks in the road but there is always going to be that.”
Serving as a Wilkin County Commissioner has been a huge learning experience. This year has promoted more learning experiences and challenges due to the climate of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think it’s been a big learning curve for everybody. Initially, we had a lot of extra emergency meetings to set up policies, it’s been a little bit busier, but we have adapted and I kind of have to credit that back to our staff and the department heads,” Larson said.
The greatest part of his time has been working with his fellow commissioners and serving Wilkin County.
“It’s nice to see when people bring you an issue that you can act and follow through with it and make sure they get their issue resolved,” Larson said. “That’s a good feeling, to help through something.”
Larson believes that everyone should find a way to give back to their community in one way or another – public service has been his way of giving back to the community he cares about.
“It’s rewarding and I hope to continue to do it as long as I can,” Larson said.
Lyle Hovland, district three, and Eric Klindt, district one, will also be running unopposed for re-election. Follow Daily News for an interview with each county commissioner.
