Lasch named Geography Teacher of the Year

Larry Lasch, Wahpeton High School, is ending his year with a unique prize.
The North Dakota Geographic Alliance has named Lasch its 2019 Geography Teacher of the Year.
“I received a personal plaque and there’s a temporary plaque, naming all the geography teacher winners, that’s currently hanging in Wahpeton High School,” Lasch said.
A teacher at Wahpeton High School for the past 14 years, the 50-year-old currently teaches world history and advanced placement human geography.
“Rather than focusing on rivers and boundaries, AP Human Geography looks at culture, languages and more. We examine why cities sprawl, the relationships of cities and rural settings. There’s study of the movement and interactions of people,” Lasch said.
For the past 15 years, Lasch has been a member of the North Dakota Geographic Alliance’s board of directors. He currently serves as the board’s president.
“Board members name the Teacher of the Year,” Lasch said. “I’m president of the board, and, well, they must have had a meeting without me. This award came right out of the blue.”
Hailing from Drayton, North Dakota, Lasch graduated from what is now known as the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, North Dakota. He received a master’s degree from Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota
Before teaching in Wahpeton, Lasch spent five years at Jamestown High School and five years at Walhalla High School in Walhalla, North Dakota.
“Mr. Lasch is an extremely hard-working teacher,” Wahpeton High School Principal Ned Clooten said. “He is very deserving of the award.”
In addition to teaching geography, Clooten said, Lasch also continues to advocate for Wahpeton High School making geography a required course for all students.
“He advocates for his students because he knows the importance of geography. We are very proud of Mr. Lasch and his efforts,” Clooten said.
The North Dakota Geographic Alliance promotes geography education throughout the state.
“(We) provide teacher training and resources to K-12 teachers in all curriculum areas,” the organization stated.
Lasch and his wife, Elizabeth, are parents of Kasey, 27, and Gus, 17. They have a granddaughter, Elsie. Elizabeth Lasch also teaches at Wahpeton High School.
When he isn’t teaching, Larry Lasch is Wahpeton Public Schools’ head track and cross country coach.
“I’m involved in Day of Caring, junior high basketball, driving a bus — really, whatever else the district needs of me,” he said.
