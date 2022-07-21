Frontline workers have been recognized constantly as they tirelessly weathered the COVID-19 pandemic. One effort by Minnesotan lawmakers was to sign frontline worker hero pay into law. Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill in April and the applications opened in June.
The $500 million program has a 45-day application deadline that has been ominously approaching as the days get hotter. Tomorrow is the last day anyone can apply for this one-time payment.
Frontline workers include, long-term care and home care, health care, emergency responders, public health, social service and regulatory service, courts and corrections, child care, schools, including charter schools, state schools and higher education, food service, including production, processing, preparation, sale and delivery, retail, including sales, fulfillment, distribution and delivery, temporary shelters and hotels, building services, including maintenance, janitorial and security, public transit, ground and air transportation services, manufacturing and vocational rehabilitation.
To apply visit https://frontlinepay.mn.gov/submit before July 22. The $500 million set aside by legislators will be split evenly among all the applicants. Currently there are over a million applicants, however, just because someone applied does not mean they will be approved.
After the application period is over, applicants will be reviewed and then approved or denied. IF an applicant is denied they have a 15-day period to appeal.
Payments are scheduled to go out in one-time payments in September with the amount being decided next month.
