Last words on ’22 from Stanko and the newsmakers

Happy New Year! I figured I’d say it now, since I don’t know if I’m going to go out Saturday night.
I’m writing this article at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. In Wellington, New Zealand, it’s already 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. I’ve lived here in the Twin Towns Area for more than seven years now, and it still feels a little strange for prime time TV to start at 7 p.m. No matter where you go, though, midnight is always midnight.
There are a few special time periods during late night. There’s “It’s not that late, but I’ve gotta get to bed soon.” There’s “Go to bed NOW, you’ve got work in the morning.” When I would wake up after an hour or so because of heartburn and do chores while waiting for the Prilosec to work, it was “Scrubbing the toilet o’clock.”
I’m not fond of “Contemplation o’clock,” which always sneaks up on me. I’ll be goofing off and suddenly think about man, the universe and what not. Contemplation o’clock always comes after “Go to bed NOW …” I’ve learned that it’s a defense mechanism on my mind’s part, to make the day-to-day stuff in my life seem even more minuscule. The problem is that if contemplation o’clock lingers, you get paranoid.
When I drift to sleep, I don’t like to think about anything. I don’t list what needs to be done tomorrow, or look back on what happened today. I do a lot of that stuff in the course of an ordinary day. During the daytime hours, my mind’s like a bulletin board, with a lot of different points and ideas flying up and down, side to side and what not.
It seems fair to say that not everybody functions like that. My reminder came when I reached out to a couple of people for their last words on 2022.
One of my most memorable reporting experiences took place nearly six years ago. In early 2017, I did a man on the street piece about Academy Award nominees. One guy threatened to punch me in the face. The jury is out as to whether he was being a jerk, or if he feared I would be a jerk, to present whatever he had to say as something to be made fun of.
It takes a good amount of guts to speak as yourself, and I thank six special people who helped with this article. People like Kathy Skroch, outgoing North Dakota state representative and former District 25 candidate, who thought of the popular “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas” slogan.
“I’m hoping the snow we received in 2022 stays in 2022. We can move onto 2023 without that,” Kathy said.
Last August, I had a real sweet time at the Grape Stomp. It took place at Crooked Lane Farm in Colfax, North Dakota, which hosted the event with their neighbors, Dakota Vines Vineyard and Winery.
“We have experienced the true sense of community in the last year,” said Mary Jo Schmid, Crooked Lanes. “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed the coming together of many different people with lots of different backgrounds, opinions and insights in a community that celebrates our rural roots.”
Another of this year’s highlights was attending the 66th Annual Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies. It took place on the grounds of Carmel of Mary Monastery, Wahpeton. In fact, it took place the day after the Grape Stomp.
“I’m looking forward to the new year with great joy,” said Mother Madonna, the monastery’s prioress. “The calendar’s already filling up. I just love being in this area, for the people of Wahpeton. We are here for your prayer intentions.”
Melissa Bakken is director of the Leach Public Library in Wahpeton. I look forward to another year of the special bond between the library and its community. Don’t forget, there is still time to give some last-minute Sock Tree donations.
“Thanks for ‘literally’ a great year,” Melissa said. “The excitement of 2022 put us back into a normal sense of serving our public.”
Perhaps Wahpeton’s biggest story in 2022 was its city elections. I spoke with Mayor Brett Lambrecht to get his last words on the year.
“The first six months has been a great, team effort with city employees all working hard. There’s been a huge building of relationships with the city of Wahpeton working with Wahpeton Parks and Recreation, NDSCS and Wahpeton Public Schools to make our community one and to build on future assets,” Mayor Lambrecht said.
All of the people the mayor mentioned work together to make Wahpeton a great place to live, work and raise a family, he said.
“In a short time, we have added more plans for future housing for all ages, with additional new developments now up to nearly seven total,” Lambrecht said. “We have great contractors in place with dirt and houses being built. We all will work to build Wahpeton better and keep us moving.”
I might not be doing anything on New Year’s Eve, but I am planning to visit St. John’s Catholic Church from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. Tammy Goerger, her husband Edd, daughter Marie and son-in-law Gabriel will give the “New Year, New Hope” concert.
“As 2022 comes to a close, may you always remember to be thankful each and every day for the blessings you have and to cherish each of life’s moments,” Tammy said. “Life is a gift to be opened and shared. Be kind, be compassionate, be gentle and understanding. There is no better gift.”
So take that, contemplation o’clock.
Just a reminder, please — please — be safe this New Year’s Eve. Don’t drive while impaired. Respect other people’s bodies, space and the right to have a good time. Thank you.